  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'
File photo: Imagebank/Simon Paulin

Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'

TT/The Local · 27 Nov 2016, 09:20

Published: 27 Nov 2016 09:20 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

Churches all over Sweden will be filled this evening as the country gets into the Christmas spirit on the first day of advent.

Advent is celebrated on each of the four Sundays immediately preceding Christmas Eve, and churches in Sweden are often full on these days as worshippers sing traditional Swedish carols such as 'Hosianna, Davids Son' and 'Beredan väg för Herran'. 
 
However, the traditionally less-popular Christmas Eve service is growing in popularity and is now a bigger deal than advent, says Carl Sjögren, dean of Skara diocese.
 
"Christmas Day has generally taken over all over the country," says Sjögren.
 
Although the first day of advent, traditionally widely celebrated in Sweden, is still popular, it is now being overtaken by the Christmas Eve service as the preferred Christmas church service of many Swedes.
 
"It is a modern trend," Dean of Karlstad Harald Cohén told news service TT.
 
A number of suggestions have been made as to the reasons for the change.
 
"We have also noticed this trend. The first day of advent has become a bit less important. Perhaps Christmas Eve seems a more inviting day for going to church. Families are gathered together, people have had busy weeks and want to finish off the day by going to church in the evening," Chaplain Stefan Dässman of Strängnäs Cathedral said to TT.
 
The prevalence of Christmas concerts featuring famous artists, particularly in the larger cities, is also thought to have played a role.
 
"For many people, the church visit on the first day of advent is now being replaced. People go to concerts to find the so-called Christmas vibe," says Cohén.
 
Though many may see this is a sign of secularisation and commercialisation of Christmas and even a threat to the Church, Carl Sjögren is thus far unconcerned about the trend.
 
"Of course there are a lot of people that choose to attend concerts to get into the Christmas mood, but we are just happy that people are singing O helga natt (O Holy Night)," says Sjögren, pointing to the significance of the song's message, regardless of the context in which it is sung.
 
Christmas is wonderful many ways, is the message from the church.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

TT/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'
File photo: Imagebank/Simon Paulin

Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'

1 hour ago

The traditionally less-popular Christmas Eve service is growing in popularity and is now a bigger deal than Advent, say priests.

Gang shootings start weekend in Malmö and Gothenburg
Police at Norra Grängesbergsgatan after another shooting in 2013. Photo: Stig-Åke Jönsson / TT

Gang shootings start weekend in Malmö and Gothenburg

17 hours ago

Suspected gangland shootings have marked the start of the weekend in the Swedish cities of Malmö and Gothenburg, with victims left seriously wounded in both cities.

Attackers paint swastikas inside Stockholm mosque
The attackers sprayed swastikas on the wall inside the mosque. Photo: TT

Attackers paint swastikas inside Stockholm mosque

18 hours ago

Unidentified attackers burst into a Stockholm mosque, just after morning prayers on Saturday, spray-painting swastikas and hate speech on the walls and throwing firecrackers, police said.

Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course
Revellers at Karlskrona's gay pride festival in 2014. Photo: Mattias Mattson/Karlskrona Pride/Facebook

Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course

22 hours ago

A municipality in Sweden is to put all 5,700 of its workers to through a course on issues affecting homosexual, bisexual, trans- and queer people.

Swedes' social trust withstood refugee crisis: MSB report
Refugees arriving at Malmö's Hyllie station in November 2015. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

Swedes' social trust withstood refugee crisis: MSB report

1 day ago

The acute refugee crisis which near-overwhelmed Sweden’s authorities in autumn last year has done little to damage its citizens’ unusually high social trust, according to a new report.

Sweden to cull 200,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak
The farm in Mörarp, near Helsingborg. Photo: Björn Lindgren/TT

Sweden to cull 200,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak

1 day ago

An initial cull of 37,000 birds in Sweden will now increase to 200,000, authorities said on Friday.

Students turn Swedish viral scream into Trump protest
This is what happens when Sweden's viral Flogsta Scream meets Donald Trump. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Students turn Swedish viral scream into Trump protest

1 day ago

Notice a viral video of Swedes screaming out of their windows resurfacing in recent weeks? A newer version takes the phenomenon to a different level...

Swedish inmates demand: We want to make Christmas cards
Christmas card-making was popular among the prisoners last year. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Swedish inmates demand: We want to make Christmas cards

1 day ago

Inmates at Salberga high security prison near Västerås are unhappy because they don't think they have enough arts and crafts.

Video
'Natural Reality' glasses video mocks tech-obsessed Swedes
"A tree!" Photo: Screengrab/Naturskyddsföreningen

'Natural Reality' glasses video mocks tech-obsessed Swedes

1 day ago

'When I walk forward like this, it's like the branches are coming right at me.'

The Local List
Ten of the merriest Christmas fairs in Sweden
Christmas market at Skansen in Stockholm. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Ten of the merriest Christmas fairs in Sweden

1 day ago

With the days darkening, it's time to start planning for the festive season. The Local guides you to some of the best Christmas markets Sweden has to offer.

Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Stockholm hosts one-of-a-kind fashion event
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
3,214
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »