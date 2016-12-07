Advertisement

Five teens charged with raping young boy in Uppsala

The Local
news@thelocal.se
7 December 2016
07:21 CET+01:00
courtuppsalagottsunda

Share this article

Uppsala District Court. File photo from a separate occasion. Photo: Staffan Claesson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
7 December 2016
07:21 CET+01:00
Five teenage boys, aged 16-17, are set to face trial over the alleged rape of a child.

The five boys were charged on Tuesday with aggravated rape of a child, aged under 15, at knifepoint in a forested area of Uppsala's Gottsunda district in October, reports local newspaper UNT.

One of the boys is also charged with obstructing the course of justice and child pornography, on the grounds that he is suspected of having filmed parts of the assault and threatened to post it on social media if the victim contacted the police.

All five deny the charges. One of them has told police he was not at the scene at the time of the alleged incident; two have said they have no memory of it; and another two have acknowledged parts of the allegations but dispute it should be classed as aggravated rape.

The boys, both the suspects and the under-15 boy, had all arrived in Sweden as refugees and knew each other from before, but the motive behind the alleged rape has not been established. The AP news agency reports they had sought asylum in Sweden as unaccompanied minors from Afghanistan.

“There are reports that two of the perpetrators for some reason were annoyed with the plaintiff,” prosecutor Johan Strömbäck told the newspaper.

One of the boys' lawyer said his client did not remember the incident.

Story continues below…

“He doesn't really have any memories, only fragments, and can therefore not state his position,” Stefan Wallin told UNT.

The trial is to start on Monday.

courtuppsalagottsunda

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How to get British healthcare no matter where you are

Navigating the health care system in another country can be tough, and even when it all works out, sometimes you just miss the comfort of the system back home. But there's a solution.

Katrin Ottarsdóttir: 'Loneliness gives me strength'

8 fascinating programmes at the University of Gothenburg

Why Stockholm attracts so much talent from abroad

Smart songwriters: Sweden’s next big music export?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What was that noise? There's no need to freak out, Sweden
  2. Swedish Lucia advert sparks love and hate online
  3. Swedish festive ad pulled following racist abuse of child
  4. Sweden needs immigrants to solve labour shortage: employment agency
  5. 'Hats off to the Swedish, I've learned a lot from them'
Advertisement
Advertisement