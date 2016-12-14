Ten new additions to Sweden's hit mouse restaurant

The mouse-inspired artwork in Malmö is growing by the day. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Since then, the work of "Anonymouse" has gained international headlines and become a phenomenon in the city, not only attracting spectators, but also enthusiasts who have contributed their own pin-sized pieces of art to help the installation grow. Here are ten things that have been added to Malmö’s hottest restaurant (and shop) since opening a week ago…

1. Cheese. And lots of it.

If the wisdom imparted by Tom and Jerry is correct (and who would doubt them?) cheese is the food favoured by mice, and unsurprisingly plenty of that has turned up, starting with a few blocks of Swedish favourite prästost…

Special delivery #anonymouse #anonymouse_mmx @anonymouse_mmx #malmö #ostleverans #specialbeställning #cheese #ost #mikromejeri A photo posted by Ådala Gård AB (@adalagard) on Dec 13, 2016 at 1:09am PST

… and followed by a huge pallet of the stuff.

Stopped by Malmö's latest top attraction today. The place was buzzing with people, and someone had delivered a huge bag of cheese outside the restaurant. Lovely! #malmö #malmoibilder #anonymouse #noixdevie #iltopolino A photo posted by Peter Lübeck (@peterlubeck) on Dec 13, 2016 at 6:57am PST

2. Patrons

With that amount of cheese on offer, it was only a matter of time before mice started flocking to the area, and it’s now looking pretty busy.

Love is in the air #noixdevie #anonymouse #malmomice #malmömössen @anonymouse_mmx A photo posted by sigunsdotter (@sigunsdotter) on Dec 14, 2016 at 1:39am PST

3. Drunks

With popularity also comes a few bad eggs (or rather, bad mice). This duo partied so much they were still sitting outside on the street in the morning…

Våra möss har efterfest på Bergsgatan. @anonymouse_mmx #anonymouse #noixdevie #malmö #möllan #malmömössen #malmomice A photo posted by sigunsdotter (@sigunsdotter) on Dec 10, 2016 at 8:38am PST

4. Festive treats

Someone was kind enough to bake and deliver a batch of miniature Swedish saffron buns to the restaurant. Swedes eat buns called lussekatter or lussebullar during the festive period, and in particular on December 13th, the day saint Lucia is celebrated in the country. It was only fair that the mice had a chance to do so too.

5. Posters

Part of the brilliance of the original artwork was the small details which hinted at a world beyond, such as a few posters for mouse-related performances and films attached to the wall.

Enthusiasts have taken that idea and developed it, with the previously small collection of posters now crammed with additions.

Cutest place in town ... #noixdevie #anonymouse #iltropolino #mouserestaurant #malmö A photo posted by Linda (@lindasinstaworld) on Dec 12, 2016 at 12:40pm PST

6. A cat

With so many mice in one place, this was inevitable.

7. Public transport

Everyday mice being denied easy access to their favourite spot would have caused outrage in Sweden. Thankfully the location has now been connected to Malmö’s public transport network for mice.

This tiny bus sign shows that the number 146 bus can be caught from outside “Il Topolino” – a clever detail, as the 146's route really does go down Bergsgatan, the street where the mini restaurant is located.

Nu med kollektivtrafik #anonymouse #iltopolino A photo posted by Johan Jonsson (@glvstn) on Dec 13, 2016 at 4:06am PST

8. A mousetrap

There’s always one…

Hatbrott? hoppas de inte går hem hungriga från restaurangen #mousetrap #dinnerdategonnaendbadly #anonymouse A photo posted by @jonasorkner on Dec 12, 2016 at 12:11pm PST

9. A Christmas present

The owners of "Noix de vie" deserve something in recognition of all the attention and happiness they’ve brought to Malmö, and someone has obliged by delivering a Christmas present to them.

Anders jobb levererade ett paket till Malmös mest omtalade nötbutik igår #noixdevie #garbergsmalmö #malmö #anonymouse A photo posted by Hanna (@ellenojag) on Dec 10, 2016 at 5:18am PST

10. Queues

As all the contributions and Instagram pictures suggest, the biggest thing that the installation has gained is attention. So much so that there are now even queues just to see it. Malmö's hottest restaurant indeed.

Trängsel och köer. Svårt att få bord på Malmös hetaste krog. #anonymouse A photo posted by Jan Peter Andersson (@janandkvp) on Dec 12, 2016 at 10:46am PST