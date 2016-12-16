Recipe: How to make Swedish Christmas rice porridge

Swedish rice pudding. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

With Christmas just around the corner, here is a recipe for traditional Swedish festive rice pudding.

Risgrynsgröt (rice porridge) has been an important Swedish dish for centuries. It can be served at any time of the year, and is almost always served at julbord (Christmas buffet).

Summary

Serves 4 large portions

Cooking: 45 minutes

Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

150g pudding (short-grain) rice

300ml water

½ tsp salt

700ml milk

1 cinnamon stick

1 ½ tbsp caster (superfine) sugar

15g butter

ground cinnamon for dusting

Method

1. Put the rice, water and salt in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

2. Add the milk and cinnamon stick. Mix well and heat until the mixture is hot, but don't let it boil.

3. Cover again and leave the pudding on a very low heat until the rice has absorbed all the milk. This will normally take between 30 and 45 minutes. Don't stir the rice and keep it covered as much as possible.

4. Once the milk has been absorbed, remove from the heat and leave covered for another 10 minutes. Then stir in the sugar and butter.

5. Serve lukewarm, dusted with ground cinnamon. At Christmas, hide an almond in the pudding before serving.

Tips

- Take care in stage 3 as the pudding will burn very easily.

- This recipe is based on a traditional Swedish recipe which was for 4 people, but I think it could easily serve 8.

- A creamy cold version, called Ris a la Malta, is served with a fruit sauce and is perhaps even more popular.

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.