Advertisement

Sweden's Queen Silvia home again after two nights in hospital

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
25 December 2016
12:05 CET+01:00

Share this article

Sweden's Queen Silvia home again after two nights in hospital
Photo: TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
25 December 2016
12:05 CET+01:00
Sweden's queen spent the last two nights in hospital, but returned home safe and sound on Christmas morning.
"The queen is back on her feet and feels well, given the circumstances," the royal court said in a statement on Christmas morning.  
 
The queen was taken into the Karolinska University Hospital on Friday night after celebrating her 73rd birthday. 
 
Royal Court press chief Margareta Thorgren said that the Queen had been suffering with a cold for some time and had reported feeling dizzy during the evening, reported news agency TT.
 
She added that the hospital stay was "a precaution."
 
The Queen's youngest daughter Princess Madeleine accompanied the her to the hospital and was also there during the night on Friday.

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. This is the best Christmas meatballs recipe in the world
  2. Swedish Christmas: The Local's essential guide
  3. 'Cocaine bananas' worth millions earn Swede and American jail terms
  4. Sweden's Queen Silvia taken to hospital
  5. The problem with Snow White, and what Sweden can teach us about gender
Advertisement
Advertisement