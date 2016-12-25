Sweden's Queen Silvia home again after two nights in hospital

Photo: TT

Sweden's queen spent the last two nights in hospital, but returned home safe and sound on Christmas morning.

"The queen is back on her feet and feels well, given the circumstances," the royal court said in a statement on Christmas morning.

The queen was taken into the Karolinska University Hospital on Friday night after celebrating her 73rd birthday.

Royal Court press chief Margareta Thorgren said that the Queen had been suffering with a cold for some time and had reported feeling dizzy during the evening, reported news agency TT.

She added that the hospital stay was "a precaution."