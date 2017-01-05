This is how cold it is in Sweden today

Four-month-old Loui in Alvik likes the snow. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

Temperatures dropped to below zero across Sweden overnight, with one village breaking the cold weather record for the season.

Temperatures ranged between -10C in southern Sweden in the early hours of Thursday to -40C in the far north. Nikkaluokta at the foot of the Kebnekaise mountain recorded a shivering -41.3C.

“That appears to be the lowest temperature of the season. It was measured at some point during the night,” said public broadcaster SVT's meteorologist Jannicke Geitskaret.

After a chaotic Wednesday, on which several bus routes were cancelled in Stockholm, a plane to London got delayed by more than 24 hours, the main system providing heating to residents in Kiruna broke and passengers got stuck on a train in -38C, it looks like Thursday will be calmer in most parts of the country.

“The storm blew over quickly and we're not seeing any other storms ahead. There could be some more snow in the northern mountains. It could be difficult in the mountains, but we will have to wait and see,” Anna Hjelmstedt, meteorologist at national weather agency SMHI, told TT.



Roads being ploughed in Bromma. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

On the E4 highway north of Uppsala however a large car accident involving around 30 cars took place at 10am on Thursday morning. At least five people were injured, and Sweden's transport administration (Trafikverket) advised drivers to take an alternative route if possible, with the northbound section of the road closed at the exit for Storvreta.

In some parts of southern Sweden the strong winds caused water levels to rise on Wednesday, leading to road closures and flooding. One elderly man had to be rescued from his car after it ended up on a flooded road near Kalmar. Divers pulled him out of the vehicle, cold but conscious.

It has been a winter of extremes in Sweden. On December 31st it experienced its warmest New Year's Eve on record (10.4C in Eskilstuna and Adelsö). And a month and a half earlier Stockholm had its snowiest November day in at least 111 years.