12 Swedish words with great literal translations
One of our favourite things about the Swedish language is its wonderful compound words, which range from being utterly bizarre to making perfect sense.
It may be a tricky language to master, but one of the great things about Swedish is that you don't actually need a particularly large vocabulary. That's because rather than inventing new words, the Swedes are big fans of creating compound words out of existing ones.
This means that you get words like sammansatt (meaning compound, or, even better: together-put), can create random words like korvbrödsförsäljarstånd (a stand belonging to a seller of hot dog breads: sausage-bread-salesperson-stand).
These are some of our favourite compound words, both wonderfully simple (sick house) and some real head scratchers (you dirty lobster, you!). Can you think of any other ones?
Tjuvlyssna
Word for word: Thief listen
English equivalent: Eavesdrop
Tandkött
Word for word: Tooth meat
English equivalent: Gums
Sjukhus
Word for word: Sick house
English equivalent: Hospital
Skitstövel
Word for word: Shit boot
English equivalent: Douchebag
Skrivbord
Word for word: Writing table
English equivalent: Desk
Mormor/farmor
Word for word: Mother mother/father mother
English equivalent: Grandmother
A Swedish grandfather is either farfar (father father) or morfar (mother father). Brilliantly, it can be used for your great-grandparents too (mormorsmor – mother mother's mother) or your entire extended family (morbror – mother brother, or uncle; barnbarn – child child, or grandchild).
Bröstvårta
Word for word: Breast wart
English equivalent: Nipple
Sköldpadda
Word for word: Shield toad
English equivalent: Turtle/tortoise
Bajskorv
Word for word: Poo sausage
English equivalent: Poo
Kofångare
Word for word: Cow catcher
English equivalent: Bumper
Snuskhummer
Word for word: Dirty lobster
English equivalent: A pervert
Grönsak
Word for word: Green thing
English equivalent: Vegetable
