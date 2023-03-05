Read news from:
17 dialect words you’ll need to know to survive in southern Sweden

Struggling to understand Sweden's southern 'skånska' (or Scanian) accent? Here's our guide to some of the regional words.

Published: 1 March 2017 11:27 CET
Updated: 5 March 2023 13:17 CET
Southern Swedish 'vindmöllor'. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

You know the feeling. Just when you think you’ve mastered Swedish, you run into someone from the south and all your language skills go out the window. The Local Sweden’s editor, who grew up in Skåne, lists 17 dialect words to at least help you fake being a local. When it comes to diphthongs, you’re on your own.

Påg

In Swedish: Pojke

In English: Boy

Tös

In Swedish: Flicka

In English: Girl

Rullebör

In Swedish: Skottkärra

In English: Wheelbarrow

Mölla

In Swedish: Kvarn, usually väderkvarn

In English: Mill, usually windmill

Mölla, or vindmölla, is also used to describe a modern electricity-generating wind turbine (‘vindkraftverk’ in Swedish).

A photo from Simrishamn in southern Sweden. Photo: Conny Fridh/imagebank.sweden.se

Födelsedagsgris

In Swedish: Födelsedagsbarn

In English: Birthday boy/girl

The literal meaning of födelsedagsgris is ‘birthday pig’.

‘Coca’

In Swedish: Cola (i.e. Coca-Cola)

In English: Coke

Most Swedes will ask for a ‘cola’ when they want a glass of the fizzy beverage. To southerners it is known as a ‘coca’, which as you probably guessed the average Swede associates more with cocaine.

Malmö is the biggest city in Skåne. Photo: Aline Lessner/imagebank.sweden.se

Uppåt landet

In Swedish: No real equivalent. What southerners call everything north of Helsingborg.

In English: Up north, literally up in the country.

Mög

In Swedish: Smuts/skit

In English: Dirt/shit

Asa

In Swedish: Släpa

In English: Drag

Balle

In Swedish: Balle (but not really, see explanation below)

In English: Buttock/Penis

The tricky thing about this one is that in most of Sweden ‘balle’ refers to a man’s genitals, whereas in southern Sweden it is fairly child-friendly slang for buttock. Sometimes this gets very awkward.

Skåne even has its own flag. Photo: Håkan Dahlström/Flickr

Grina

In Swedish: Grina (but again, not really, see explanation below)

In English: Laugh/Cry

Here’s another confusing one. In standard Swedish “jag grinade på min farmors begravning” means “I cried at my grandmother’s funeral”. In southern Sweden it means “I laughed”. So be careful there.

Hialös

In Swedish: Otålig

In English: Impatient

Rälig

In Swedish: Äcklig

In English: Disgusting

Think Scanian is too easy? Take the Öresund Bridge to Denmark. Photo: Silvia Man/imagebank.sweden.se

Fubbick

In Swedish: Idiot

In English: Idiot

Ålahue

In Swedish: Idiot

In English: Idiot (literally: eel head)

Klyddig

In Swedish: Krånglig

In English: Awkward, Difficult

Spissflabbad/spisstrutad

Long explanation: Literally, this means that someone’s got a “pointy mouth”. Southerners tend to speak quite far back in the mouth, while those speaking standard Swedish keep their tongue closer to the lips. So someone who is ‘spissflabbad’ is someone southerners feel speaks in a posh and slightly affected way.

Short explanation: Stockholmer

What's your favourite Swedish word?

Swedish vocabulary: How to talk about the political crisis like a Swede

Keeping up with the twists and turns over the recent events in Swedish politics is a challenge, let alone navigating it in a foreign language. We've collected the key Swedish words and phrases you need to hold your own when the conversation turns to politics.

Published: 24 June 2021 17:28 CEST
Updated: 27 June 2021 09:08 CEST
'Vad är det som händer?' (What's going on) is a starting point. Photo: Lars Schröder/TT

What’s happening?

There’s a lot going on in Swedish politik (politics, but also ‘policy’) at the moment.

The regering (government) just lost a misstroendeförklaring (no-confidence vote) which saw a majority of the riksdag (parliament) vote to topple them. That’s created a regeringskris (government crisis).

There are two possibilities for what happens next: we could get a talmansrunda, which has no direct English translation but refers to talks between the talman (speaker of parliament) and partiledare (party leaders), or we could be heading for an extraval (snap election). The word for ‘election’ is val, which also means ‘choice’ and ‘whale’, just to make things extra confusing for Swedish learners.

The current crisis erupted over marknadshyror (market rents), a centre-right policy that the centre-left government reluctantly agreed to look into, but which was a step too far for the Left Party, on whose support the government relies. 

What next?

It depends if the statsminister (Prime Minister) chooses to go for an extraval or talmansrunda.

If it’s an extraval, it should take place in September and Swedish citizens over the age of 18 have rösträtt (right to vote) and will be able to rösta (vote). The most recent partisympatiundersökningar (party sympathy surveys) show that a right-wing government would be on track for a knapp majoritet (narrow majority) but it’s very, very close.

If it’s a talmansrunda, the talman will speak to the different partiledare and appoint one of them, who he thinks has a chance at forming a viable government, to sondera (this roughly means ‘to feel/sound out’ and in politics, it refers to chatting to the other leaders to see if they can gather enough support for a government).

Forming a viable government will require some parties to reach a kompromiss (compromise), since the Centre Party, for example, has ruled out samarbete (cooperation) with the Left but also with the far-right.

The parties

First there are the Socialdemokraterna (Social Democrats) and Miljöpartiet (Green Party), who have been running Sweden as a koalitionsregering (coalition government). 

They were able to come to power thanks to reaching an agreement with two former members of their opposition, the Centerpartiet (Centre Party) and Liberalerna (Liberals). The agreement where they agreed support in exchange for policy influence is called Januariavtalet (the January Deal), and that makes the Centre and Liberals stödpartier (support parties).

Also usually backing the government is Vänsterpartiet (the Left Party), although it has no formal agreement in place like the Centre and Liberals, so is technically part of the opposition — that’s why it pushed for a vote of no-confidence over one of the points in the Januariavtalet.

On the right side of the political spectrum, Moderaterna (the Moderates) and Kristdemokraterna (Christian Democrats) were formerly part of a four-party coalition with the Centre and Liberals called Alliansen (the Alliance). These parties are often referred to as de borgerliga (the bourgeois – which doesn’t automatically have the same strong connotations in Swedish as in English).

Further to the right are Sverigedemokraterna (Sweden Democrats), a party with roots in the far-right which runs on an anti-immigration platform.

Useful phrases

Vad finns det för alternativ nu? – What alternatives are there now?

Blir det ett extraval? – Will there be a snap election?

Till vems fördel blir ett extraval? – Who would benefit from a snap election?

Kommer Stefan Löfven kunna skapa en regering? – Will Stefan Löfven be able to form a government?

Varför är marknadshyror en så viktig fråga? – Why are market rents such an important issue?

Hur mycket inflytande kommer Vänsterpartiet/Centerpartiet få? – How much influence will the Left Party/Centre Party have?

Vad tror du kommer hända nu? – What do you think will happen next?

And if you find yourself in a political debate and not sure what to say next, you can never go wrong with a drawn out, non-committal njaaa (well…).

