Advertisement

Ikea's cheeky response to the Balenciaga bag that looks suspiciously like another bag

The Local
news@thelocal.se
21 April 2017
15:14 CEST+02:00
ikeabalenciagaviralfashion

Share this article

Ikea's cheeky response to the Balenciaga bag that looks suspiciously like another bag
Ikea... or Balenciaga? Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
21 April 2017
15:14 CEST+02:00
Ikea does not seem to mind the attention it has received after Balenciaga launched a new high-fashion tote bag seemingly inspired by the furniture giant's iconic crinkly blue bag.

The luxury fashion house's new $2,145 bag went viral after practically everyone on the internet pointed out its striking resemblance to a certain Swedish furniture company's blue bags.

Ikea was quick to use the hype to its advantage.

On Instagram it posted a picture of its bag, called Frakta, along with the caption: "This spring's it bag is here! Sometimes it's easy to keep up with the world of fashion. Ours is 19,995 kronor cheaper, however."

And on the UK version of its homepage it wrote: "The ultimate companion for life's catwalk. This timeless classic, designed to be as functional as it is blue, fits any outfit, in fact 25kg worth."

An Ikea spokesperson told The Local they did not mind the high-end knock-off.

"The durable Ikea Frakta bag for five kronor is an appreciated product that has been in our range for many years and we know that the bag is used in many different ways in our customers' everyday life," said press spokesperson Emil Eriksson.

"We think it is flattering that others can be inspired by the form and function of the Frakta bag."

ikeabalenciagaviralfashion

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

WATCH: Can this viral Swedish fika hit create world peace?

Thousands apply for jobs at new Ikea store

Outcry over male-only Ikea catalogue released in Israel
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,759 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 15 movies that will help you discover Sweden
  2. Ikea's cheeky response to the Balenciaga bag that looks suspiciously like another bag
  3. Here's what you can get from Sweden's property market for one million
  4. Why a Swedish gift to Barcelona is still causing a fuss 90 years later
  5. Five irks and quirks for a Czech in Sweden
Advertisement
Advertisement