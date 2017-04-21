Ikea's cheeky response to the Balenciaga bag that looks suspiciously like another bag

Ikea... or Balenciaga? Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Ikea does not seem to mind the attention it has received after Balenciaga launched a new high-fashion tote bag seemingly inspired by the furniture giant's iconic crinkly blue bag.

The luxury fashion house's new $2,145 bag went viral after practically everyone on the internet pointed out its striking resemblance to a certain Swedish furniture company's blue bags.

Balenciaga makes $2000 bag that's an "homage" to the IKEA shopping bag and I'm like fashion you're crazy but I can't quit you. pic.twitter.com/wLIhmjmfy2 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 18, 2017

#Balenciaga have done it again! Only this time they've copied the Ikea bags ...for 2,145 USD pic.twitter.com/iBuEp4DDQU — Jayna (@JaynaKawa) April 16, 2017

Ikea was quick to use the hype to its advantage.

On Instagram it posted a picture of its bag, called Frakta, along with the caption: "This spring's it bag is here! Sometimes it's easy to keep up with the world of fashion. Ours is 19,995 kronor cheaper, however."

And on the UK version of its homepage it wrote: "The ultimate companion for life's catwalk. This timeless classic, designed to be as functional as it is blue, fits any outfit, in fact 25kg worth."

Ikea homepage nicely sassy after the Balenciaga news pic.twitter.com/kjxkQ0bqp8 — Andrew Griffin (@_andrew_griffin) April 21, 2017

An Ikea spokesperson told The Local they did not mind the high-end knock-off.

"The durable Ikea Frakta bag for five kronor is an appreciated product that has been in our range for many years and we know that the bag is used in many different ways in our customers' everyday life," said press spokesperson Emil Eriksson.

"We think it is flattering that others can be inspired by the form and function of the Frakta bag."