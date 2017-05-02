Advertisement

Rejoice: Spring has finally returned to Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 May 2017
10:57 CEST+02:00
weathersnowsunshinewarmsmhi

Share this article

Rejoice: Spring has finally returned to Sweden
The sun over Stockholm. Photo: The sun setting in Stockholm. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 May 2017
10:57 CEST+02:00
After a bleak April marred by snow and cold holiday weekends, spring weather has finally decided to return to Sweden, with temperatures set to peak at 20 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

Warm air is moving in over Sweden from the south-west and the sun is out across much of the country – blessed relief from the chilly Easter and up to 30 centimetres of snow that parts of the Nordic nation experienced last month.

"In southern Sweden it'll get up to around 15 degrees in many places in the coming days. It looks like the warmth will culminate on Friday where it could be up around 20 degrees in Östra Götaland and Svealand," meteorologist Charlotta Eriksson from national weather institute SMHI told news agency TT.

READ ALSO: Surely the spring weather can't get much worse? Sweden: Hold my beer...

Some places could even see temperatures approach the 20 degree mark as early as Monday, with a bit of luck. And anyone planning outdoor activities this weekend should expect good conditions.

"There's a bit of cooler air that will move down from the north, but it looks like there's a good chance of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. It won't be clear blue skies though: some clouds will form in the afternoons," Eriksson explained.


This was Bollnäs in central Sweden only a week ago. Photo: Anna-Liisa Sjöholm/TT

Despite the generally sunny conditions however, a few unlucky parts of Sweden still haven't escaped from the dreaded chill. A section of the E10 road between Björkliden and Riksgränsen in the north-west near the border with Norway was closed on Tuesday morning due to a combination of snow and strong winds.

SMHI have even issued a class one weather warning (the least serious on a scale from one to three) in the northern Lapland fells due to poor visibility and the potential for snow drifts.

"(In general) it's maybe warmer than usual but it's varied. It's somewhat warmer in the south, somewhat colder in the north. We have a few snow showers in the north and it's a bit windy," Eriksson concluded.

weathersnowsunshinewarmsmhi

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How Craft Academy is changing women's lives and careers

Sweden ranks among the best countries in the world in terms of gender equality. An exception is the tech industry, which still heavily dominated by men. One coding programme in Gothenburg and Stockholm is looking to change that statistic, one dedicated, passionate, hardworking woman at a time.

Professionals offer revealing career advice to Stockholm International School students

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Related articles

Surely the spring weather can't get much worse? Sweden: Hold my beer

30cm snow in April? Please tell us you're joking, Sweden!

Here's when spring will return to Sweden

Sweden warned about wildfire risk days after 'white Easter'

Freezing Easter for Sweden as temperatures hit -20C in the north

White Easter: Sweden wakes up to snow and record low temperatures

Easter weekend: Get ready for snow, Sweden

Easter weather forecast: what to expect
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,727 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden probes 'arson attack' on nation's largest Shiite mosque
  2. Anger in Sweden over neo-Nazis’ May Day march
  3. Spain arrests Swedish citizen on Peru’s behalf
  4. Sweden to end ID checks on trains from Denmark
  5. Suspect in Swedish family murder case 'can be' convicted: experts
Advertisement
Advertisement