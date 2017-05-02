Sweden in Focus: An in-depth look at what makes this place tick

Join us as we take an in-depth look at the big issues facing Sweden.

Ever since The Local was founded in Stockholm 13 years ago, before expanding to eight other countries, we have tried to be a window on other cultures. We are convinced that finding the stories that tell us who "we" and "they" are helps break down barriers and brings us closer together.

In a tense world increasingly muddled by fake news and disinformation, we believe this places a special responsibility on The Local.

That's why we're launching our new "Sweden in Focus" series, where we aim to take an in-depth, independent and impartial look at the biggest challenges and opportunities Sweden faces today. We refuse to gloss over problems or paint an alarmist picture, but equally, there are no easy answers.

SWEDEN IN FOCUS: How is Sweden tackling its integration challenge?

Don't worry, we're not changing. We've always tried to be a voice of reason, whether it's debunking the six-hour workday or analyzing sexual violence statistics. We're just going to do it even more, even better.

Because there are challenges, such as high unemployment among foreign-born people, a housing shortage, crime and poverty in vulnerable suburbs. The peak of the 2015 refugee crisis is over. But how to integrate all the new arrivals is likely to be a key point of contention in the next election in 2018.

"The subject is very polarized at the moment. On one side there's Donald Trump and Fox News talking about Sweden from afar, and on the other politicians in Sweden saying there's no problem. I try to show that the truth can be found somewhere in the middle," ex-police officer Mustafa Panshiri, who teaches lone refugee children about adapting to Swedish values, tells our deputy editor Lee Roden in the first instalment of Sweden in Focus, which tackles the thorny topic of integration.

Truth is complex by nature. Sweden is neither a dystopian hell of immigration-fuelled crime, nor a perfect paradise of latte dads, fika breaks, Abba, meatballs and flawless social equality. Neither of these images tell the whole story of what daily life is actually like in this country, yet they are the only two narratives many outside of Sweden will ever read or hear about in much of the international media.

We noticed the thirst for local-global news again in the wake of the deadly attack in Stockholm on April 7th, when English speakers turned to us for the latest news in English, but also to read about how Stockholmers showed that Sweden's trust and openness remained untouched by terror.

And where many other English-language media parachute in and out, The Local Sweden's team live here, speak the language, know the culture and will see all stories through to the end. So when the refugee crisis settles, when "last night in Sweden" stops getting clicks and when the hype of "lagom" is replaced by the next Nordic buzzword, we'll keep reporting on Sweden's opportunities and challenges.

Meanwhile, we will also make sure that our coverage keeps reflecting the daily lives of most of Sweden's residents, whether it's an explainer about the country's weirdest traditions, the latest news from the startup scene, how to boost education, or simply Swedes finding the time to debate the most bizarre stories.

Because the vision on which The Local was founded in 2004 still holds true today: daily news is the glue of society. It breaks down barriers and brings us closer together. Thank you for joining us on that journey.

Emma Löfgren, Editor, The Local Sweden

Lee Roden, Deputy Editor, The Local Sweden