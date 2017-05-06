Advertisement

Ibrahimovic UK's second richest sportsman

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
6 May 2017
14:23 CEST+02:00
zlatan ibrahimovic

Share this article

Ibrahimovic UK's second richest sportsman
Zlatan Ibrahimovic. File photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
6 May 2017
14:23 CEST+02:00
Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has cemented his position as the richest sportsman in the UK, while Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic cashed in with a rise to second on the new Sunday Times Rich List.
Ibrahimovic leapfrogged Old Trafford team-mate Wayne Rooney to become the richest footballer on the list after he joined United last July.
 
The 35-year-old Swede, recently hit by a serious knee injury, has a wealth of £110 million after more than a decade playing for the likes of Paris St Germain, AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus, as well as a lucrative long-term endorsement deal with Nike.
 
The Sunday Times Richest in Sport list:
  1. Lewis Hamilton Motor racing £131m
  2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football £110m
  3. Wayne Rooney Football £93m
  4. Jenson Button Motor racing £86m
  5. Rory McIlroy Golf £82m
  6. Sir Andy Murray Tennis £77m
  7. Jose Mourinho Football £61m
  8. Gareth Bale Football £54m
  9. Luol Deng Basketball £50m, Joint place with Pep Guardiola Football £50m
zlatan ibrahimovic

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Opinion: This is Zlatan's secret to success

Mourinho on Zlatan's future in football: 'I don't care'

Zlatan: 'Giving up is not an option'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffers 'significant knee ligament damage'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,768 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Heat record broken in Sweden, but the cold is returning
  2. Why Sweden now has English and Arabic speaking digital doctors
  3. What's with all the red? The explanation for Sweden's colourful cottages
  4. Russell Howard: 'Brexit gave legitimacy to rabid nationalism'
  5. How Amazon was convinced to come to Sweden
Advertisement
Advertisement