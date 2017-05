Ibrahimovic UK's second richest sportsman

Ibrahimovic leapfrogged Old Trafford team-mate Wayne Rooney to become the richest footballer on the list after he joined United last July.

The 35-year-old Swede, recently hit by a serious knee injury , has a wealth of £110 million after more than a decade playing for the likes of Paris St Germain, AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus, as well as a lucrative long-term endorsement deal with Nike.