Ibrahimovic UK's second richest sportsman

Ibrahimovic leapfrogged Old Trafford team-mate Wayne Rooney to become the richest footballer on the list after he joined United last July.
The 35-year-old Swede, recently hit by a serious knee injury, has a wealth of £110 million after more than a decade playing for the likes of Paris St Germain, AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus, as well as a lucrative long-term endorsement deal with Nike.
The Sunday Times Richest in Sport list:
- Lewis Hamilton Motor racing £131m
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football £110m
- Wayne Rooney Football £93m
- Jenson Button Motor racing £86m
- Rory McIlroy Golf £82m
- Sir Andy Murray Tennis £77m
- Jose Mourinho Football £61m
- Gareth Bale Football £54m
- Luol Deng Basketball £50m, Joint place with Pep Guardiola Football £50m
