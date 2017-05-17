The best ways to entertain kids in Stockholm, whatever the weather

Stockholm has an almost endless amount of things to do with kids. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

The Local contributor Miriam Bade rounds up the best ways to keep your kids entertained in Stockholm throughout each of the seasons, with the help of a few experts.

Going on trips with kids can be challenging, and planning is definitely everything, but Stockholm makes things fairly easy. Most buses are free for people with strollers, while kids under seven also travel for free on the metro, and most restaurants offer child friendly seats and baby changing areas.

To make planning even easier still, we've rounded up Stockholm's must-dos with kids throughout the year. And don't forget to check out some of the great playgrounds all around the city too.

Spring

The weather isn't so steady right now – Swedish spring can be quite cold – but if you make sure to enjoy the sunnier days you will fall in love with the season. Thanks to a couple of national holidays there is a lot of time to spend outdoors with your kids, too.

It's no secret that children love animals. Jill Leckie, blogger at littlebearabroad recommends the youth organisation 4H gårdar, which runs several farms in and around Stockholm. There, kids learn how to care for animals from rabbits to horses, always keeping in mind the four Hs: head, heart, hand and health. They offer several free activities, and more details can be found at yourlivingcity.com.

At this time of the year the brown bears have woken up, so it's the perfect season to visit Stockholm's open-air museum Skansen. At Easter you can combine your visit with the yearly "påskmarknad". The park offers several activities such as glass blowing, face painting or making a broom for Maundy Thursday: in Sweden it's a children's tradition to dress up like witches and knock on doors in the neighbourhood to ask for goodies on this particular day.

Another weird spring tradition is the so called "Kosläpp": the time of the year when farmers release their cows on the fields again after winter. Happy cows running and jumping are sure to keep kids entertained, but make sure to snap tickets up early as they sell out pretty fast.

Fussier kids who don't like cows but do enjoy horses might like to have a peak at the Royal Stables, which opens its doors on Easter, as well as on a handful of other days through the year.

After a long and cold winter, it's a relief to see nature blooming again, and while walking around the city make sure to stop at Kungsträdgården to have a look at the beautiful cherry blossom trees which normally flower at the beginning of or mid April.

Strandvägen is close by too – a nice area to have a walk in the sun near the water. Why not take a boat from Strandvägen to Djurgården? Exploring the city from the water is usually a hit among the kids.

The Outdoor Association (Frilufts Främjandet) offer more of blogger Leckie's favourite activities. Located at Huddinge, south of Stockholm, children of any age can join in learning about how to deal with the great outdoors, and they also offer one family event in English.

A key date during spring is Walpurgis Night (Valborg) on April 30th, celebrated with a huge fire at several spots in and around Stockholm. Find the nearest place online and celebrate the banishing of winter and welcoming of spring with music and dance.

Summer

Sweden's prettiest season, Stockholm thrives in the summer. People spend most of their free time outdoors, the sun barely sets, and there is a lot to do whether it's day or night.

One thing you should definitely try with your kids is Långholmen beach between Hornstull and Kungsholmen. Emma, a mother of four children in Stockholm, recommends the little beach at Blockhusudden meanwhile, on the east coast of Djurgården, as well as further away Erstaviksbadet, one hour from Slussen by train. There are loads of other bathing places all around Stockholm.

As there is water everywhere, you can also explore the city by renting a kayak or canoe – a genuinely special adventure. At Sjöcaféet on Djurgården you can rent canoes as well as kayaks, pedalos and bicycles for a maximum of 400 kronor per day. Another great option for outdoor addicts is to go fishing – make sure to check if you need a permit first, though.

Leaving the waterside and moving to the city's green areas: every summer Kulturhuset and Stadsteatern offer several park theatre performances, with some aimed at children. Entrance is always free, and it's a good excuse to have a picnic and a barbecue.

There are also near endless strolls around Djurgården to be had. When smaller feet get tired, jump aboard Cafévagnen's tram, where you can have some fika and watch the landscape pass by. Also try a walk in Rosendals Trädgård, a wonderful garden and greenhouse right in the middle of the island which is a great place to have either lunch or coffee.

A whole summer day can easily be spent with the kids at Blå Lagunen on the island of Ekerö, which is around one hour from Stockholm. The former quarry is filled up with clear, blue water – giving it an exotic feel despite not being far from Stockholm.

Better known of course is Stockholm's archipelago which is also worth exploring. On Birke island in the Mälaren lake meanwhile you can discover Viking history in one of Sweden's oldest towns.

There are plenty of dates to put in your diary for the summer. During Midsummer, many Swedes leave the city to spend the longest day of the year at their summer houses or out on the archipelago. Whether you decide to leave or to stay, make sure to plan ahead and find a nice place to celebrate – a maypole and some music and dancing are a must.

On your way home, you can tell your kids to pick seven different sorts of flowers, which must then be put under their pillow in order to make that dream of a future loved one come true...

Arguably the best part of the summer comes in August with the crayfish party. Swedes love crayfish and children love to make a mess while eating them with their bare hands – fortunately that's perfectly allowed during this particular meal.

Autumn

On a lucky year, Stockholm's September and October can be quite beautiful, with the warmth just hanging on in the water and in the ground. Djurgården's colourful trees are not to be missed, and you should definitely have a walk at Monteliusvägen to appreciate a stunning view on the city of Stockholm.

A nearby playground, Ivar Los park, makes this the perfect spot to enjoy an early sunset over the skyline of Stockholm. Other places to enjoy a view of the city are Fåfängan, a café with a view on Södermalm, and Kaknästornet, the TV and radio tower that at 155 meters tall was once Sweden's highest building.

Make sure not to miss the bakery and chocolate festival which takes place every October at Stockholmsmässan. Every child has a sweet tooth, and the beauty and precision of chocolate art on show will surely astonish you too.

This is also the right time to visit one of Stockholm's best known children's spots, Junibacken. There, kids can get engrossed in the magical worlds from Astrid Lindgren's classic books, like Pippi Longstocking.

Another world to get lost in is Bokslukaren near Mariatorget on Södermalm. It's a mini culture centre for children and offers books as well as baked goods. Bookworms will also love Stockholm's City Library (Stadsbibliotek), which has a great children's area. Their "Fredagsmys för hela familjen" (cosy Fridays for all the family) invite children and their parents to lay back and listen to stories while having popcorn every Friday afternoon.

Like in the rest of the Western world, Sweden celebrates Halloween in the Americna style these days with carved pumpkins and creepy costumes. Skrikfabriken (The Scream Factory), presented by the Stockholm Transport Museum run a fun day of ghoulish activities for children like costume contests, face painting, special-effects make up and magic shows. Also make sure to see Shockholm – the biggest Scandinavian Halloween parade – if your children are brave enough.

Winter

Winter in Sweden: dark and cold, right? Once you've clothed your children like little astronauts in the Swedish way, you may find there's a lot of fun to be had once the snow starts falling. Lots of public squares turn into ice rinks, including the big ones at Kungsträdgården or Vasaparken near Odenplan. And if you want to train for your first family skiing holiday, there's a beginner's slope in the middle of the city at Hammarbybacken – not to mention skiing lessons available.

Strömgatan is worth a walk all year round, but in winter, it's even better for kids as a large bird's feeding ground takes place near Strömbron. Keep an eye out for ducks, swans and geese.

As Christmas approaches things really start to pick up, with markets taking place all over the city, and Skansen's version perhaps the best of the bunch. Also try Ladan Christmas market, where children can participate in crafts and try pony riding. IOn the 13th of December you will find Lucia processions in churches and popular places all around the city which are both beautiful and touching.

A simple way of enjoying the snow is to do so with a sled, and there are suitable hills all around the city, with Humlegården one of the most child-friendly. Faster hills can be found at Vasaparken, Observatorielunden and Kronobergsparken.

If the weather's really bad, a great indoor day is to visit Södertälje and Tom Tits Experiment, an interactive science museum for children, or why not let the kids burn off energy at "Bounce Sweden", which as the name suggests is filled with trampolines.

The Swedish Museum of Natural History meanwhile offers a range of activities for children, as does the Museum of Ethnography. Entrance to both is free for the whole family, while special activities may cost small admission fees.

Before visiting the capital's museums make sure to check guides like Gratis I Stockholm, where you can find info about opening hours, fees, and hints on activities that are off the beaten tourist track.