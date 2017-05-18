Advertisement

Ex-boyfriend remanded for murder of Swedish teenager

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
18 May 2017
15:16 CEST+02:00
The 22-year-old man arriving for a remand hearing. Photo: Mats Andersson/TT
A 22-year-old man has been remanded in custody suspected of the murder of Swedish teenager Tova Moberg, whose body was found on May 16th after a major search operation sparked by her disappearance the previous weekend.

The man, who is suspected of murdering Moberg on 'probable cause' (the higher degree of suspicion according to Swedish law) was previously in a relationship with her, and had been reported to the police for assaulting her earlier this year.

He denies murdering her and contests his detention.

"He has given an account of what happened that evening and night, and being part of some kind of crime against Tova is not included in that account," his lawyer Bo Karlsson told news agency TT.

Karlsson did not want to comment on whether his client met her during the night of her death.

Moberg's body was found in the early hours of Tuesday morning in a lake next to a property outside the town of Hudiksvall in central Sweden. She was last seen at around 21:30 on Satuday evening.

Prosecutor Christer Sammens believes she was killed at some time during that night, and that she likely did not die in the water where she was found.

"She was killed by violent means, that is my understanding," he told news agency TT.

READ ALSO: Swedish police find body of missing woman in suspected murder

On Sunday night three men were arrested and detained, initially accused of kidnapping, but the other two have now been released. Though they have not formally been eliminated from the investigation, they are no longer suspects and appear not to have been involved in her murder, according to the prosecutor.

"My understanding is that we have a fairly good image of what happened. But the investigation has not gone on for so long," he noted.

The other two men could be called as witnesses later in the investigation.

On Wednesday evening hundreds attended a candlelight vigil and took part in a minute's silence in Moberg's memory held in her home town of Iggesund.

