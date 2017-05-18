Advertisement

Volvo considers scrapping diesel engines

AFP
news@thelocal.se
18 May 2017
08:08 CEST+02:00
volvodieselcarsautomobiles

Share this article

Volvo considers scrapping diesel engines
Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson has revealed that the company could abandon diesel engines in the near future. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT
AFP
news@thelocal.se
18 May 2017
08:08 CEST+02:00
The head of Swedish carmaker Volvo said the firm might stop developing new diesel engines due to high costs triggered by stricter regulations, in an interview published by the German media on Wednesday.

"From today's perspective we will no longer develop any new generation diesel engines," Håkan Samuelsson told the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

The company will continue building its latest model of diesel engines, first developed in 2013, but Samuelsson said it would be too costly to invest in research for a new motor.

He said it was unclear how long the current diesel programme would run, but the FAZ estimated that it could end in 2023.

READ ALSO: Volvo to build Android into new cars with Google's help

A spokesman for Volvo told AFP that it was too early to predict the shutdown of the diesel range.

"We just developed a new generation of diesel engines, so there is no need to develop another one as of now," David Ibison said.

"Choosing not to have diesel models in the future is an option rather than a plan," he added.

The company, now owned by the Chinese group Geely, will instead begin developing electric cars, with the first models expected to hit the market in 2019.

IN PICTURES: First new Volvo rolls off the line in Sweden

European carmakers are racing to develop electric vehicles.

German car giant Volkswagen is championing electric models in a bid to clean its tarnished reputation, after it admitted in September to installing emissions cheating software in 11 million diesel-powered cars worldwide.

Higher-end manufacturers like BMW and Daimler, which owns Mercedes, are also jostling for a share of the electric vehicle market, but face a challenge from newcomers like Tesla, which has had a head start in autonomous driving as well as electric power.

volvodieselcarsautomobiles

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Volvo to start assembling premium cars in India

Volvo to build Android into new cars with Google's help

IN PICTURES: First new Volvo rolls off the line in Sweden

Volvo cheers profit boost thanks to strong European demand

Nine out of 10 Swedes would consider buying an electric car

Strange but true: North Korea owes Sweden millions for Volvos from the 1970s

Volvo predicts record sales in 2017

'Violent' fire hits world's largest Volvo Cars industrial site
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,767 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Star developer loses fight against deportation from Sweden
  2. Swedish council says no to paid sex breaks at work
  3. Swedish police find body of missing woman in suspected murder
  4. Sweden's official Twitter account blocks (then unblocks) 14,000 users in hate speech controversy
  5. Swedish government criticised over deportation of 'world class' developer
Advertisement
Advertisement