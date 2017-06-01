Advertisement

Anti-immigration Sweden Democrats overtake Moderates as Sweden's second-largest party: poll

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 June 2017
10:28 CEST+02:00
scbmoderate partyanna kinberg batrasweden democrats

Share this article

Anti-immigration Sweden Democrats overtake Moderates as Sweden's second-largest party: poll
Sweden Democrat party leader Jimmie Åkesson (centre) and Moderate Party leader Anna Kinberg Batra (right) at a party leader debate. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 June 2017
10:28 CEST+02:00
A fresh opinion poll from Sweden's largest statistics agency suggests that the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats have taken the lead over the opposition Moderate Party as Sweden's second-largest political party.
National number-crunching agency Statistics Sweden (SCB) presented the results of its major Party Preference Survey on Thursday, detailing how voters would cast their ballot if an election were held today.
 
The results showed that the government parties, the Social Democrats and the Green Party, would receive 35.6 percent of the votes. The opposition Alliance Parties (the Centre, the Liberals, the Moderates and the Christian Democrats) would receive 37.6 percent, the Sweden Democrats 18.4 percent, the Left Party 6.3 percent and other parties 2.2 percent of the votes.
 
Polling at 18.1 percent, the opposition Moderate Party's 4.7 percentage point plummet since November's poll confirmed the plunge taken by the party in several other polls throughout the spring. 
 
The drop in voter support for the Moderates came after the party decided to open the door to cooperation with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, breaking a long-standing taboo in the Swedish Riksdag.
 
This week calls were heard within the party for leader Anna Kinberg Batra to be replaced before the 2018 election, although other senior members of the party threw their support behind her.
 
 
The Sweden Democrats polled at 18.4 percent, an increase of 0.9 percentage points compared to November's poll, meaning the anti-immigration party, led by Jimmie Åkesson, overtakes the Moderates as Sweden's second-largest party.
 
"I'm glad that we are continuing to see a positive trend, even if it is weak. And that we are now the second-largest party in this poll is also positive, of course," said Mattias Karlsson, group leader of the Sweden Democrats in the Riksdag.
 
 
The Social Democrats, currently in government with the Greens, are the biggest party according to the survey. Polling at 31.1 percent, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven's party has gained 1.9 points since the poll in November.
 
Meanwhile, the coalition Green Party remains above the 4-percent barrier to get into the Riksdag, with 4.5 percent of the votes if a general election were held today. 
 
The Centre Party would get 11.3 percent of the votes, gaining 4.2 percentage points since November 2016, while the Liberal Party would get 5.0 percent.
 
A total of 3.2 percent of respondents told pollsters they would support the Christian Democrats, which means the party, led by Ebba Busch-Thor, remains beneath the 4-percent barrier to enter the Riksdag.
 
The Party Preference Survey, which quizzed 9,000 people in May, is released twice a year and is considered a key indicator of voters' sympathies.
 
SCB
The figures on the bottom show the increase/decrease in support for each party since the 2014 general election. The grey column on the right shows support for 'others'. Credit: Statistics Sweden
scbmoderate partyanna kinberg batrasweden democrats

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Stockholm Symposium CEO Natalia Brzezinski shares her Stockholm favourites

What makes Stockholm the creative capital of the world – and what are the best places in the city to really experience the creative vibe? Natalia Brzezinski shares her insights.

The free, fun tool for learning Swedish online

Sweden struggles to achieve ambitious e-health dreams

'Malmö is a paradise for creative people'

Why companies like Amazon love Stockholm

Related articles

Calls for opposition Moderate leader to be replaced before 2018 Swedish election: reports

Could crisis in the opposition bring a new political climate in Sweden?

How Swedes would vote if an election were held today

Analysis: How significant is Moderate MP's defection to Sweden Democrats?

Why the Sweden Democrats and Centre Party could be key in the next Swedish election

Politician for far-right Sweden Democrats 'waved gun' at meeting

Minister blasts Sweden Democrats' Wall Street Journal op-ed: 'They're lying about Sweden'

Swedish far-right MP to face assault charge over Stockholm brawl
Advertisement

More news

Swedish Green Party leader: 'Many seem to have given up'

The best ways to entertain kids in Stockholm, whatever the weather

Theresa May says Sweden an 'important partner' for post-Brexit Britain
Advertisement

Four out of five British expats fear Brexit will strip them of rights to live abroad

Sweden's conservatives crack taboo with far-right talks

'There's great respect for the Swedish model'

Sweden's top union drops support for health profit cap

Advertisement
3,250 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. First results of Sweden's asylum age assessment tests
  2. Are the Nordic leaders trolling Trump with this photo?
  3. Man who spent 13 years in jail over brutal murder in northern Sweden released from custody after retrial
  4. Sweden won't suspend deportations of Afghan asylum seekers
  5. Anti-immigration Sweden Democrats overtake Moderates as Sweden's second-largest party: poll
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/06
Live in Canada or Sweden?
02/06
POLICE WARNING : Serial Pedophile on the loose.
02/06
Prosecutor demands 14 years for CHILD RAPE
02/06
90 Year old woman brutally BEATEN and ROBBED
02/06
Ignorant Swedish Redneck Hicks
02/06
Furniture designers Stockholm
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/06
Dog Walker Wanted
31/05
Driver for 6 weeks summer job
31/05
Do you need a cleaner? (Own company)
31/05
Summer job in Stockholm (waitress, seller)
29/05
Expat Coffee Morning, Wednesday May 31st
29/05
Native German-speaker available for language lessons
View all notices
Advertisement