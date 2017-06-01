Day of reckoning? Swedish parties anxiously await key poll results

From left, Isabella Lövin of the Green Party, the Christian Democrats' Ebba Busch Thor, the Sweden Democrats' Jimmie Åkesson and the Moderates' Anna Kinberg Batra at a party leader debate. Photo: Maja

Who are the winners and the losers in Sweden's biggest political opinion poll of the year?

National number-crunching agency Statistics Sweden is set to present the results of the major political survey at 9.30am, detailing how voters would cast their ballot if an election were held today.

The poll, which quizzed 9,000 people in May, is released twice a year and is considered a key indicator of voters' sympathies.

It is expected to confirm a drop for the biggest centre-right opposition party, the Moderates, which has been polling poorly this year following its decision to open the door to cooperation with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, breaking a long-standing taboo in the Swedish Riksdag.

This week calls were heard within the party for leader Anna Kinberg Batra to be replaced before the 2018 election, although other senior members of the party threw their support behind her.

ANALYSIS: What does the crisis in the opposition mean for Sweden?

Some of the smaller parties are also expected to be keeping a close eye on the survey results.

According to another recent poll presented just days ago, support for the Green Party, which is the junior partner in the centre-left coalition government, had dropped to 3.6 percent, while the opposition's Christian Democrats ended up at 3.5 percent. If an election were held today, it would mean neither party would get the four percent required to be represented in parliament.

In that poll, Svensk väljaropinion by pollsters Sifo, the ruling Social Democrats became the biggest party at 27.9 percent, followed by the Sweden Democrats at 17.9 percent.