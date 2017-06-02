Trump's climate agreement withdrawal 'deeply regrettable': Swedish Deputy PM

"It was not exactly an unexpected announcement, yet it is deeply regrettable. Politically, this is a very negative signal for global cooperation. This is a treaty that was accepted across the world," Lövin told Dagens Nyheter.

"I agree. You cannot tear up the Paris agreement. It is the result of so many years of negotiation," she told Dagens Nyheter.

Asked by the paper for her reaction to Trump saying, shortly after announcing the climate agreement withdrawal, that the USA will become the 'cleanest and most environmentally-friendly country on Earth,' Lövin responded:

"Well, it would be interesting to know what scientific research he's leaning against, really?"