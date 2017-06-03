Stockholm's Globe Arena lights up in green for Paris climate agreement

Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Iconic buildings in cities across the world are lighting up in green as a protest against Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate agreement, and Sweden's Globe Arena is joining in the symbolic move.

Protests in green were seen on famous landmarks in cities like Paris, Mexico City, New York and Montreal.

On Friday night, the time had come for Stockholm's Globe Arena to light up in green in a display of support for the Paris accord.

The Swedish capital is a member of the C40 Climate Leadership Group, in which cities of the world commit to addressing climate change together.

Isabella Lövin, the Swedish Deputy Prime Minister who once famously trolled Donald Trump in a photograph , said earlier this week that the US president's decision to leave the climate agreement was 'deeply regrettable'.

