Swedish universities among top 100 in the world

Lund University. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

Two Swedish universities have placed within the world's 100 best in an annual international ranking of top higher education institutions.

Lund in southern Sweden was once again ranked as Sweden's top university by the 2017-18 QS World University Rankings, placing 78th in the world. That is however a slight fall compared to 2016-17 when it placed 73rd.

Lund’s standard of research is rated as "very high" by QS, while its strongest performing subject is geography, where it ranks 26th in the world. It is also described as "the number one choice for international students in Sweden".

The second best Swedish performer was the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) at 98th, almost unchanged on its 97th position from the previous ranking. Its best performing discipline is architecture, in which it is ranked as 23rd in the world.

Uppsala University dropped out of the top 100 to 112th position, having placed 98th last year. It is ranked as 23rd for pharmacy and pharmacology.

The top university in the world according to QS is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), followed by Stanford University, Harvard University, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and the University of Cambridge.

The other Swedish institutions to feature in the ranking are Chalmers University of Technology (133), Stockholm University (195), University of Gothenburg (283), Linköping University (287), and Umeå University (338).

