Advertisement

Football player jailed for raping and assaulting wife

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 June 2017
14:45 CEST+02:00
court

Share this article

Football player jailed for raping and assaulting wife
Kwame Bonsu, who has now been dismissed from Gefle IF. Photo: Pernilla Wahlman/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
9 June 2017
14:45 CEST+02:00
A Ghanaian football player in Gävle, Sweden, has been sentenced to two years in prison for raping and assaulting his wife.

A Swedish court on Friday sentenced a Ghanaian football player in Sweden's second division to two years in prison for raping and beating his then wife.

After serving his sentence, 22-year-old Kwame Bonsu, who played for the Gefle IF club, will be expelled from the Scandinavian country where he has lived since 2013, Gävle District Court said.

Gefle on Friday said Bonsu was dismissed from the team with immediate effect.

According to court documents seen by The Local he will also have to pay 122,600 kronor ($14,000) in compensation to his wife, who is a Swedish national.

He first met her in 2014 when he was playing in the southern Swedish city of Mjölby. They married the following year.

A few months after the wedding he signed a transfer to the town of Gävle, located about 300 kilometres away from Mjölby.

Bonsu's wife had wanted him to stay to continue his studies.

The victim said the rape and beatings took place in the couple's apartment during an evening in November 2015 when he had refused to let her out.

Bonsu repeatedly denied the charges, but testimony from his wife's relatives led the court to believe the victim's version of events.

His lawyer has appealed the sentence, reports Gefle Dagblad.

court

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish tourist claims he doesn't remember kicking hotel maid unconscious

Swedish tourist caught on camera kicking hotel maid unconscious

Man who spent 13 years in jail over brutal murder in northern Sweden released from custody after retrial

17 arrests in biggest ever Swedish child porn raid

'My son is not a terrorist,' says mother of second suspect in Stockholm attack

Malmö fire was not terrorism: court

Coach accused of assaulting boys dating back at least a decade

Stockholm terror suspect admits truck attack
Advertisement

More news

How Swedes reacted to UK election: 'I hope they reconsider Brexit'

Use music to help Swedish teens poo, urges politician

Two men charged over refugee home blast 'received military training in Russia'
Advertisement

2017 on track for new record of Brits seeking Swedish citizenship

Swedish universities among top 100 in the world

Why H&M has launched all-female alternative to the Fortune 500

Do languages bring us together... or just make us feel plain silly?
Advertisement
3,699 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish tourist caught on camera kicking hotel maid unconscious
  2. Use music to help Swedish teens poo, urges politician
  3. Paris hammer attack suspect worked as a journalist in Sweden: report
  4. No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs
  5. Ferries between Denmark and Sweden, Germany paused due to 'threat'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/06
peace inside yourself and
10/06
for anyone highly highly knowledge and experience
10/06
익산오피 익산1인샵 jjzoa1.컴
10/06
미아오피 jjaoa닷컴 미아안마방
10/06
A Malmö vlog
09/06
Safety Deposit for Second Hand Contract
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/06
Legal internship
08/06
Native english speaker looking for part-time work
07/06
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter
05/06
Starting a metal band in stockholm
05/06
Piano Teacher
05/06
Flyttjobb
View all notices
Advertisement