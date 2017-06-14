Advertisement

Man with alleged Nazi links admits driving his car into a refugee demonstration in Malmö

The Local
news@thelocal.se
14 June 2017
08:07 CEST+02:00
nazidemonstrationmalmöimmigrationmigrationsverket

Share this article

Man with alleged Nazi links admits driving his car into a refugee demonstration in Malmö
The Migration Agency's office in Malmö. Photo: Ludvig Thunman/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
14 June 2017
08:07 CEST+02:00
A 22-year-old man with suspected neo-Nazi links has confessed to driving his Volvo into an Iraqi demonstration outside the Migration Agency in Malmö. Police are investigating it as hate crime.

The man has admitted driving his car into a demonstration of around 20-30 Iraqi nationals protesting Sweden's new and stricter asylum rules outside the Migration Agency in Malmö on two occasions.

No one was injured but in the latest incident at around 10.30pm on Sunday he drove over a number of protest signs and crashed into a tree. The man then barricaded himself in the car to protect himself against the agitated protesters, who kept him there until police arrived and seized him.

The 22-year-old has also admitted driving at the demonstration on Saturday.

Police said they are investigating hate crime. The man, who Aftonbladet reports has a history of neo-Nazi activity, including participating in demonstrations and study groups organized by neo-Nazi group the Nordic Resistance Movement, has been released from custody during the ongoing police investigation.

“He said he's doing it to make a point. That he does not think they should be in the country,” Sandra Persson, from the police's special hate crime investigation unit, told the Swedish newspaper.

“We are prioritizing this. It is a clear hate crime with many people affected. And it happened at this site, outside the Migration Agency,” she said.

The 22-year-old is suspected of agitation against an ethnic group, illegally carrying a weapon, illegally carrying a knife and assault. One of the allegations includes using pepper spray on a number of protesters. It is against the law to carry pepper spray without a licence in Sweden. Two knives were also found in his car, as well as a Nazi symbol with a swastika, reported broadcaster SVT.

The incident has been falsely reported by some international extremist groups on social media as an Islamist attack, with Facebook group 'Never Again Canada' – an anti-Islam group which claims to fight “anti-Semitism, propaganda, terror and Jew hatred in Canada” and has almost 200,000 followers on Facebook – incorrectly describing the suspect as a “Muslim terrorist” on Monday.

nazidemonstrationmalmöimmigrationmigrationsverket

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs

Two men charged over refugee home blast 'received military training in Russia'

2017 on track for new record of Brits seeking Swedish citizenship

How is Sweden tackling its integration challenge?

Why young Afghans are turning to heroin in Swedish asylum limbo

Performance gap between immigrant pupils and native Swedes has grown: report

Star developer appeals Sweden's deportation verdict

Sweden to fix rules that lead to deportations over admin slips
Advertisement

More news

Gonorrhea continues to increase in Sweden

Swede acquitted of murder after 13 years in jail – thanks, in part, to a podcast

No more EU roaming fees: Here's what it means for Sweden
Advertisement

Let police use CCTV without a permit: Sweden

HRW retracts claim that deported teen was killed in Kabul: 'There's conflicting information'

Sweden's terror travellers: in stats

Tales of the Midnight Sun – on the night train from Kiruna to Stockholm
Advertisement
3,726 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The lowdown on Swedish high school graduation
  2. Suspect held after truck crashes into cars in Stockholm
  3. Man with alleged Nazi links admits driving his car into a refugee demonstration in Malmö
  4. Sweden's terror travellers: in stats
  5. Eight out of ten new jobs in Sweden go to immigrants
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/06
Sweden to adopt the Euro?
16/06
A great example
16/06
Swedish film stirs Hollywood imagination
16/06
How much more racist can Swedish newspapers get?
16/06
Employment in Sweden as UK citizen
16/06
Live in Canada or Sweden?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/06
Looking for models
14/06
Summer Job wanted
14/06
Learn Swedish in Göteborg
13/06
[LOOKING] Room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
12/06
Native English-speaking nanny/babysitter
12/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement