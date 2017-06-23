'All priests should wed same-sex couples': Swedish PM

"Us Social Democrats work to ensure that all priests should wed all people, including same-sex couples. If you are a midwife you either have to carry out abortions, or you have to find another profession. The same goes for priests who do not want to wed homosexuals," Löfven told the paper.

The Church has, however, taken an active stance on gay weddings that goes further than the legislation, and actively endorses same-sex marriage.

Löfven, who is not religious himself, backs bills that have been submitted to the Church of Sweden's decision-making body, Kyrkomötet, about making willingness to wed same-sex couple a prerequisite for ordination.

"I can understand that people can have difficulties getting to terms with this for faith reasons, but as an open democratic church, the church is an organisation that stands for equal rights of all people. People who love each other, regardless of their sex, should have the same right to marriage," Löfven said.