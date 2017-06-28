Sweden mourns death of 'Millennium' star Michael Nyqvist

Michael Nyqvist at the 2016 Berlin Film Festival. Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Michael Nyqvist, one of Sweden's most beloved actors and the star of the original Millennium trilogy, has died at the age of 56.

“On behalf of Michael Nyqvist's representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden's most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year-long battle with lung cancer,” Alissa Goodman said in a statement to AFP.

"Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him."

Known internationally for starring opposite Noomi Rapace in the movie trilogy based on Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' novels, Nyqvist had in fact been acting in his native Sweden since the early 1980s and was famous for his roles in iconic Swedish movies such as Oscar-nominated 'Så som i himmelen' ('As it is in Heaven'), 'Tillsammans' ('Together') and romantic comedy 'Grabben i graven bredvid'.

READ ALSO: Remembering Michael Nyqvist's life in pictures

But it was 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' and its two sequels, all released in 2009 and making more than $215 million at box offices worldwide, that won him global fame.

He played Mikael Blomkvist, an investigative reporter who teamed up with rebel hacker-turned-detective Lisbeth Salander (Rapace) in the first movie as they searched for the disappeared niece of a business tycoon.

Nyqvist, who had more than 50 film credits, went on to forge a successful career in Hollywood, starring in 'Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol', 'John Wick' and 'Frank and Lola'.

In 2010, Nyqvist published 'När barnet lagt sig' ('Just After Dreaming'), an acclaimed memoir detailing his earlies childhood memories after his adoption, experiences at theatre school and tracking down his biological parents at age 30.

He is survived by his wife Catharina, and their children Ellen and Arthur.