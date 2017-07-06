'Strong feminist' Zara Larsson should become a political leader: Swedish finance minister

Zara Larsson performing at the Summerburst festival. Photo: Per Wahlberg/TT

Outspoken Swedish pop icon Zara Larsson should move into the world of politics, according to finance minister Magdalena Andersson.

While taking part in a round of quick-fire questions from SVT at the Almedalen politics meet-up, the minister was asked which artist should consider becoming the leader of a political party, and opted for the 19-year-old.

"Zara Larsson. I think she's really so cool – and strong. And she has a lot of opinions. A strong feminist. I think she would be really good," Andersson said.

In the absence of Prime Minister Stefan Löfven who has decided to shun tradition by not attending this year's event, Andersson is the Social Democrats' heavyweight at Almedalen. In her speech she addressed the high-profile reported sexual assaults in Sweden during recent years, with a number of reported incidents at the Bråvalla festival last month leading to the organizers deciding not to hold the event next year.

"In my Sweden young women should be able to move freely, dress how they like, act as they wish and dance all night long. In joy, in freedom and in safety. And with hardness and firmness we will fight sexual harassment and abuse. Men’s violence against women will be stopped," Andersson said in her speech.

Magdalena Andersson speaking from the Almedalen stage. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Singer Larsson has never been afraid to offer her opinions meanwhile, making headlines last year when she called men "swines" in response to the online abuse she receives.

"Everything I write becomes news and it's fun that people pay attention to things. To some it seems to come as a huge surprise that men are swines," she explained to Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN).

"It's just guys who write those kind of things (insults). I've ever seen a girl be like 'I'm going to fucking push a chainsaw in your pussy'," she added.

An unabashed feminist, earlier this year she hit back at social media users who pointed out that her nipple could be seen through her shirt in a photo on Instagram.

"I know you can see my nipple? One thing I don't know tho is why people are so upset about shit like that. If a nipple fascinates you that much, bend down your chin a lil and look at your own," she fired back in response.