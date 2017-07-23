Swedish neo-Nazis hand out flyers, causing fight to break out

NMR members carrying the extremist group's newspaper during the Sweden's Almedalen political forum week earlier this month. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Scuffles broke out in Oskarshamn on Saturday after neo-Nazi organisation Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motståndsrörelsen, NMR) began handing out flyers in the centre of the town.

A man in his forties was pushed to the ground by a supporter of the group and five people are suspected of committing assault, reports local media Oskarshamns-Tidningen.

Physical confrontation broke out when the man asked the neo-Nazi group to stop filming him, according to the report. When the group refused, he tried to take the camera from them and was then attacked.

Police have seized a camera containing footage documenting the disturbance.

“It has been confiscated as evidence in case there is film or pictures of what happened,” police spokesperson Stephan Söderholm told Oskarshamns-Tidningen.

The man who was attacked did not suffer serious injury.

The extremist NMR group made headlines earlier this month for disrupting Sweden’s Almedalen political forum week after organisers decided to allow them to participate in the event.

Also on Saturday, a man wearing a t-shirt that read "Revolution: Support the Nordic Resistance Movement" walked on to the court during the Swedish Open tennis match between David Ferrer and Fernando Verdasco, yelled Nazi slogans and raised his arm in a Nazi-like salute.

Security guards and police officers escorted the man away as incredulous commentators decried the incident as an "absolute scandal".

READ ALSO: Swedish neo-Nazis lose trademark battle with German deep-freeze firm