Advertisement

Swedish police investigate crazed motorist who drove at pedestrians

The Local
news@thelocal.se
23 July 2017
16:35 CEST+02:00
accidentcardrunk driver

Share this article

Swedish police investigate crazed motorist who drove at pedestrians
The Local
news@thelocal.se
23 July 2017
16:35 CEST+02:00
A 24-year-old man who attempted to drive into people in the centre of Karlstad on Saturday evening is suspected of attempted aggravated assault.

The exact charges that will be brought against the man are not yet certain, according to police.

“The is no classification yet. It will depend on what is revealed by the investigation,” Bergslagen Police duty officer Erik Hiding told news agency TT.

Emergency services alerted to a possible drowning incident near the Gubbholmen island found the man, who pulled himself out of the water before getting into a car and attempting to run over pedestrians, according to the report.

“We were responding to a drowning alarm which developed into a situation where we had to avoid being hit by a car and shout to people to keep away,” first responder Magnus Lundqvist told local media Värmlands Folkblad.

Lundqvist said that it was “pure luck” that no-one was injured in the incident.

Passers-by on the pavement and cycling lane had to throw themselves out of the path of the man, who is suspected of being under the influence of narcotics.

“I saw the car come up on to the cycle lane and stood up against the railing. I just tried to keep myself away, Jonas Westin, who was out walking with his daughter at the time of the incident, told SVT Värmland.

READ ALSO: Car drove 15 km wrong way on Öresund bridge without crashing

accidentcardrunk driver

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Seven die in traffic accidents during bleak weekend on Swedish roads

Car drove 15 km wrong way on Öresund bridge without crashing

Fatal Swedish bus crash 'like a warzone'

Swedish policeman killed in traffic accident during robbery chase

IN PICTURES: First new Volvo rolls off the line in Sweden

Tragedy as soldier dies during military exercise in northern Sweden

One dead and several injured in Swedish pile-up

'Violent' fire hits world's largest Volvo Cars industrial site
Advertisement

More news

This 97-year-old Swede is the world's oldest Mustang owner

Stockholm cops red-faced as drunk drives off in their car

Four arrested for car fires in Malmö
Advertisement

Man arrested in Malmö after night of car fires

Police investigate after car blown up in Malmö

Police hunt man who rammed his car into crowd in Sweden

Volvo forms driverless car venture with Swedish partner
Advertisement
3,799 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. UK and France now more popular than Sweden for asylum applicants
  2. Man interrupts Swedish Open match with Nazi slogans
  3. IT workers in other countries had access to secret Swedish records: report
  4. Gothenburg man charged with killing his three children and their mother
  5. Swede dies in earthquake in Greece and Turkey
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/07
Neo Nazis Hand Out Flyers
23/07
Job in Sweden for Foreigners
23/07
Salary in London vs Stockholm
23/07
Paying early for a house
23/07
Cash Money! Moving to Sweden
22/07
Employment in Sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/07
French/italian/english speaking
19/07
Swedish classes in malmö
17/07
I will Pay You To Help Me Move Furniture's
17/07
Chubby to charming
17/07
Female massage master
17/07
Native English speaker looking for work in Uppsala
View all notices
Advertisement