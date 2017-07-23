Advertisement

Swedish policeman killed in traffic accident during robbery chase

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
23 July 2017
19:22 CEST+02:00
policeaccidenttraffic

Share this article

Swedish policeman killed in traffic accident during robbery chase
Greater Gothenburg police district Erik Nord, and Klas Friberg, Regional Director of the West Police District speak to media after the fatal accident. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
23 July 2017
19:22 CEST+02:00
A search for four suspected robbers ended tragically when a policeman was hit and killed by a car on the E20 motorway near Gothenburg on Sunday.

The man was given first aid on the scene by colleagues but did not survive, reports news agency TT.

The killed policeman was 44 years old and described as a well-liked colleague with many years of experience, according to the report.

“Meeting colleagues who were there responding to the situation really brings home how much this has affected them. It feels very real when it’s a colleague known to many and when you are at the scene trying to save his life,” Erik Nord, chief of the Greater Gothenburg police district, told TT.

At 10:30am on Sunday an armed robbery was reported at a tobacco shop on the Kaggeledstorget square in Gothenburg. Four robbers fled the scene in a silver vehicle which they subsequently abandoned to continue on foot.

The 44-year-old officer responded to the alarm together with a colleague and were on their way to the scene when they saw the men about to cross the E20 near the Ånasmotet service area. The policemen stopped their car and the 44-year-old, who was on the opposite side to the suspects, was then hit by an approaching car.

The driver of the car who hit the policeman is a young man who has been left in shock by the accident, according to TT’s report.

“Initially we are dealing with this specific incident. But the Police has systems in place to identify dangerous conditions for our working environment,” Nord said.

“In my experience, traffic is absolutely one of the most dangerous areas for us,” he added.

Under 100 police officers have died in the course of duty since 1900, writes TT. Police flags have flown at half-mast across the country since the officer’s death was announced.

“It is with deep grief and sadness that we have received the news that a colleague has lost his life while serving. Our thoughts go to his family, nearest and dearest and close colleagues. We are reminded that a police officer’s work is sometimes hazardous and dangerous and work to minimise risks must always be a priority,” Narional Police chief Dan Eliasson wrote on the Swedish Police website.

Three of the suspected robbers were apprehended shortly after the accident, and the fourth was arrested half an hour later, reports TT.

The vehicle used to flee the crime scene has been seized for technical examination and three investigations – into the crime, the accident the nature of the dangerous working environment that cost the officer his life – have been initiated by the police’s Work Environment Authority (Arbetsmiljöverket).

READ ALSO: Seven die in traffic accidents during bleak weekend on Swedish roads

policeaccidenttraffic

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish police investigate crazed motorist who drove at pedestrians

Seven die in traffic accidents during bleak weekend on Swedish roads

'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral

Gothenburg police launch murder probe after woman and three children die in fire

Police blame lack of resources as Sweden's deportation rate drops

Sweden agrees to exchange fingerprints with the US

5,000 criminals in Sweden's vulnerable areas: police

So... are they no-go zones? What you need to know about Sweden's vulnerable areas
Advertisement

More news

Man interrupts Swedish Open match with Nazi slogans

Gothenburg man charged with killing his three children and their mother

Swedish golfer Stenson has rental home burgled during British Open
Advertisement

Seven Swedish startups that help make your life better

Tourists fed 'pizza, ice cream and sausages' to horses at Swedish farm

IT workers in other countries had access to secret Swedish records: report

UK and France now more popular than Sweden for asylum applicants
Advertisement
3,799 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. UK and France now more popular than Sweden for asylum applicants
  2. Man interrupts Swedish Open match with Nazi slogans
  3. IT workers in other countries had access to secret Swedish records: report
  4. Swede dies in earthquake in Greece and Turkey
  5. Gothenburg man charged with killing his three children and their mother
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/07
Neo Nazis Hand Out Flyers
23/07
Job in Sweden for Foreigners
23/07
Salary in London vs Stockholm
23/07
Paying early for a house
23/07
Cash Money! Moving to Sweden
22/07
Employment in Sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/07
French/italian/english speaking
19/07
Swedish classes in malmö
17/07
I will Pay You To Help Me Move Furniture's
17/07
Chubby to charming
17/07
Female massage master
17/07
Native English speaker looking for work in Uppsala
View all notices
Advertisement