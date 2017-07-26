Advertisement

Rare white elk photographed in Swedish back garden

Karin Nilsson
news.sweden@thelocal.com
26 July 2017
16:57 CEST+02:00
elkwhite elkmoose

Share this article

Rare white elk photographed in Swedish back garden
Photo: Jessica Hemlin
Karin Nilsson
news.sweden@thelocal.com
26 July 2017
16:57 CEST+02:00
Jessica Hemlin occasionally has a very special visitor in her back garden: a white elk. When it made an appearance this week, she had the presence of mind to run and grab her camera.
Hemlin, 24, was just about to get into the car parked outside her home near Munkedal, south-west Sweden, on Monday when she spotted the white elk, GP reports. She quickly ran and grabbed her camera, and managed to capture the elk in a series of photographs.
 
The Local called up Hemlin to ask what it feels like having such an unusual animal show up in your back garden.
 
"It's really special. It's a powerful feeling," Hemlin told The Local.
 
"You can get really close to it as well," she added. "You get a bit of an adrenaline rush – these are big animals when you walk up to them!"
 
White elk
Photo: Jessica Hemlin
 
 
Since Hemlin first spotted the rare elk near her house around three years ago, it has been coming back intermittently. In 2016, Hemlin managed to capture it in a video, as seen below.
 
 
This week, it was accompanied by another, regular brown-coloured bull elk, which kept in the background while the white elk posed for the camera, Hemlin said.
 
 
Word has spread about the rare elk making appearances in Hemlin's neighbourhood, and she has started noticing people turning up in cars on the road near her house in the hope of catching a glimpse of the white elk.
 
"They often want to take pictures, and as they only have their phones, they try to get close to it. And then they scare it off!"
 
 
Jessica Hemlin
Jessica Hemlin
 
A keen amateur photographer, Hemlin nowadays always keeps her camera at hand in case the white elk should make an appearance.
 
"I've put it on top of the chest of drawers, it's always sitting there now so that I can quickly go in and grab it," she told The Local.
elkwhite elkmoose

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

WATCH: Elk calf chases Swedish golfer

VIDEO: Summer isn't summer without an elk running through a field of flowers

Elderly Swedish man fends off elk with cane

Confused randy elk mounts wooden elk in Swede's garden

Video: The Swedish elk rescue that became a viral hit

Record number of roadkills in Sweden: in stats

Swedish hunter kicks charging wild boar to death

Angry elk chases Swede up a lamp post

Advertisement

More news

Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers

Sweden coach Pia Sundhage admits 'gamble' at Women's Euro 2017

The Swedish no-confidence motion explained: who's involved and what it means
Advertisement

In pictures: Stockholm now has a 140-metre long inflatable waterslide for adults

Sweden cuts 2017 asylum seeker forecast again, but fewer cases will be processed

Sweden progress to Women’s Euro 2017 quarter-finals

Suspected arsonist arrested following asylum centre fire in northern Sweden
Advertisement
3,799 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people in Stockholm
  2. Swedish opposition announces no-confidence motion against three government ministers
  3. Swedish cyber security slip-up 'a complete failure': PM Stefan Löfven
  4. No island as important as Gotland, says US military chief
  5. In pictures: Swedish pensioner has giant dragon painted on her house for her birthday
Advertisement

Discussion forum

27/07
2017 - New terrorist threat for Stockholm ?
27/07
Mum and baby groups
26/07
Salary in London vs Stockholm
26/07
Värme och varmatten
26/07
Freelancing (in US) while on work permit in Sweden
26/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/07
New bed for sale
24/07
i need work of nannies or cleaning and apartment for rent
24/07
Violin lessons in English/Estonian - looking for students
24/07
Apartment in Bergshamra, Solna
24/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 8000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
24/07
Trucking
View all notices
Advertisement