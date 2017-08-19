Advertisement

Massive show of support for refugee youths protesting Sweden's Afghanistan deportations

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
19 August 2017
18:17 CEST+02:00
afghanistanmigrationsverketdeportation

Share this article

Massive show of support for refugee youths protesting Sweden's Afghanistan deportations
Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
19 August 2017
18:17 CEST+02:00
Some 1000 people on Saturday joined the Afghan youths who are holding a sit-down protest in Stockholm against Sweden's deportations to Afghanistan.
Participants in the Saturday demonstration formed a human chain in front of the youths in the Medborgarplatsen square in Stockholm, holding up white sheets of paper with red hearts on.
 
The lone refugee youths have now been protesting for nearly two weeks, demanding Sweden stop deportations to Afghanistan. 
 
In an open letter to the Swedish Migration Agency (Migrationsverket) Director-General Mikael Ribbenvik they ask: "Is Sweden really a moral country when you say to Swedes not to travel to Afghanistan when it is dangerous, but you think it's safe for us young people to live there? It's not human."
 
 
Having originally staged their protest outside the Riksdag (parliament) building, the Afghan youths were forced to move to Medborgarplatsen after they were attacked by right-wing extremists on August 8th.
 
"It feels as though you can choose between being passive or showing where you stand. And when it comes to children it's an easy choice," 41-year-old protester Frida Beckman told TT newswire.
 
Stå upp för Sverige
Counter-protesters from the Facebook group "Stå upp för Sverige." Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
 
On the opposite side of Medborgarplatsen around 100 counter-protesters gathered, summoned through a Facebook group called "Stå upp för Sverige" (Stand up for Sweden). They chanted "Out with the scum" and "No Afghans on our streets."
 
 
There were no confrontations between the two sides, the police said, except two of the counter-protesters were taken away by police after they had mixed in with the youths and started chanting amongst them. 
 
 
 
afghanistanmigrationsverketdeportation

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden rejects 'world's oldest refugee's' asylum application

Man back in Sweden after deportation does not exactly go according to plan

'When you leave your house in the morning you can't be sure you'll come home. That's what Afghanistan is like'

Refugee youths protest Swedish deportations to Afghanistan

How herding endangered goats helps young Afghan asylum seekers in Sweden

Star developer to leave Sweden for Berlin after growing tired of deportation fight

How two rejected asylum seekers spent a month living at a Stockholm airport

Sweden cuts 2017 asylum seeker forecast again, but fewer cases will be processed
Advertisement

More news

Who will defend the defenders of free speech? How Sweden is tackling threats against politicians and journalists

'Swedish police should prioritize crimes against freedom of speech'

Terror situation in Europe is the 'new normal', says Swedish security boss
Advertisement

Don't fly to Arlanda without extra fuel, pilots warn after drone incidents

Family of missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall appeals for closure

VIDEO: Watch the first trailer for the final season of The Bridge

Sweden calls for new probe into murders of UN experts
Advertisement
3,537 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden rejects 'world's oldest refugee's' asylum application
  2. How to throw your own Swedish crayfish party
  3. Kim Wall presumed dead: Copenhagen Police
  4. The first snow of the season just fell in Sweden
  5. Relative 'used scissors to stab victim's neck' in suspected honour killing in Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/08
How to know market value of apartment
19/08
Leaving Sweden - Private pension?
19/08
Can i work at 2 places
19/08
Weather - what is it 'really' like?
19/08
Regaining Swedish Citizenship
19/08
Taxes on Bitcoin trading
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/08
Grand independence day competitions 2017
15/08
Searching for a job in the Hudiksvall area
09/08
Teacher for 6 and 4 years boys
08/08
Wanted English speaking nanny/Babysitter: Stockholm
03/08
Cleaner
02/08
Apartment in Johanneshov available, Sep 1-Oct 12
View all notices
Advertisement