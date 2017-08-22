Advertisement

Thieves make off with four tonnes of Ferrero chocolate in southern Sweden

The Local
news@thelocal.se
22 August 2017
10:17 CEST+02:00
chocolatecandytheftåstorpskåne

Share this article

Thieves make off with four tonnes of Ferrero chocolate in southern Sweden
File photo of chocolate. Photo: A. Kniesel/Wikimedia Commons
The Local
news@thelocal.se
22 August 2017
10:17 CEST+02:00
Sticky-fingered thieves stole four tonnes of Ferrero chocolate from a truck in southern Sweden as the driver slept.

The truck was parked in Åstorp late on Thursday when the chocolate heist happened.

The driver, who was set to deliver the sweet goods the following morning, fell asleep at around 10pm and spent the night in the cab, writes regional newspaper Helsingborgs Dagblad.

But when he woke up at 8am on Friday, he discovered that someone had broken into the truck overnight and taken eight pallets containing 4,000 kilos' worth of chocolate, without him noticing.

The chocolate, by Italian confectionery giants Ferrero – whose range of products includes the famous Ferrero Rocher chocolate pralines as well as chocolate-hazelnut spread Nutella – had a consumer value of around one million kronor ($124,000), according to Helsingborgs Dagblad.

A similar theft was reported in Germany last week, when a truck trailer filled with 20 tonnes of sweets including Nutella and Kinder surprise eggs was stolen in the city of Neustadt, Hesse.

It is not known if the two thefts are linked.

Candy crime is not unheard of in Sweden, and police have previously said organized crime could be behind thefts, saying they believe there is a market for stolen sweets in other parts of Europe.

Last year, a huge haul of chewing gum was stolen from the back of a truck while its unsuspecting driver slept nearby. 

During the same summer almost two tonnes' worth of sweets estimated to be worth around 60,000 kronor ($7,000) were stolen from a well-known candy outlet in the south of the country.

chocolatecandytheftåstorpskåne

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedish police make record narcotics seizure at Öresund Bridge

In pictures: Heavy rain causes flooding in southern Sweden

Strawberry thieves steal tens of thousands of fruits from Swedish patch

Five reasons we love Skåne (and why you should too)

Thieves steal 11 cars in one go from Stockholm dealership

17 dialect words you'll need to know to survive in southern Sweden

Sweet tooth: Why are the Swedes obsessed with candy?

Here's how much your 2017 commute will cost in Sweden
Advertisement

More news

Limbs removed 'deliberately' from Copenhagen body: police

Sweden's highest mountain grew by more than a metre this year

Swedish hospital denies operations to correct botched plastic surgery
Advertisement

Swedish animal lover offers 10,000 reward for info on cat hit and run

Woman's body found in water near Copenhagen: police

Sweden's tax agency rejects 'Prince' name change

Kim Wall died in accident on board submarine: Peter Madsen
Advertisement
3,513 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five Swedish summer habits that confuse newcomers
  2. Kim Wall died in accident on board submarine: Peter Madsen
  3. Spontaneous dancing still forbidden in Swedish bars, despite promise of rule change
  4. Woman's body found in water near Copenhagen: police
  5. Limbs removed 'deliberately' from Copenhagen body: police
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/08
Tenancy law question
23/08
Moving service cancellation rights
22/08
Iraqi failed asylum seekers
22/08
What's All the Buzz About Sweden?
22/08
Student to Sambo
22/08
Sweden: bastion of the progressive
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/08
Tutor/Babysitter
22/08
moving UK to Sweden van share
22/08
Flyttransport
21/08
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm..
21/08
Searching for work in skåne/ mälmo
21/08
Looking for a job in Stockholm.Speak fluently several lang.
View all notices
Advertisement