Thieves make off with four tonnes of Ferrero chocolate in southern Sweden

Sticky-fingered thieves stole four tonnes of Ferrero chocolate from a truck in southern Sweden as the driver slept.

The truck was parked in Åstorp late on Thursday when the chocolate heist happened.

The driver, who was set to deliver the sweet goods the following morning, fell asleep at around 10pm and spent the night in the cab, writes regional newspaper Helsingborgs Dagblad.

But when he woke up at 8am on Friday, he discovered that someone had broken into the truck overnight and taken eight pallets containing 4,000 kilos' worth of chocolate, without him noticing.

The chocolate, by Italian confectionery giants Ferrero – whose range of products includes the famous Ferrero Rocher chocolate pralines as well as chocolate-hazelnut spread Nutella – had a consumer value of around one million kronor ($124,000), according to Helsingborgs Dagblad.

A similar theft was reported in Germany last week, when a truck trailer filled with 20 tonnes of sweets including Nutella and Kinder surprise eggs was stolen in the city of Neustadt, Hesse.

It is not known if the two thefts are linked.

Candy crime is not unheard of in Sweden, and police have previously said organized crime could be behind thefts, saying they believe there is a market for stolen sweets in other parts of Europe.

Last year, a huge haul of chewing gum was stolen from the back of a truck while its unsuspecting driver slept nearby.

During the same summer almost two tonnes' worth of sweets estimated to be worth around 60,000 kronor ($7,000) were stolen from a well-known candy outlet in the south of the country.