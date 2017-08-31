Advertisement

Police officer out of hospital after knife attack in central Stockholm

The Local
news@thelocal.se
31 August 2017
11:17 CEST+02:00
medborgarplatsensödermalmstockholm

Share this article

Police officer out of hospital after knife attack in central Stockholm
Police gathering evidence at the scene. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
31 August 2017
11:17 CEST+02:00
Stockholm Police have launched a preliminary investigation into attempted murder after an officer was injured in an attack at the Medborgarplatsen square, provoking a major police operation.

The incident occurred at around 10.40am on Thursday. A police officer at the scene told The Local that another officer was attacked with a knife at the busy square in Stockholm's Södermalm district.

A spokesperson at the Stockholm Police press office explained that a suspect had been arrested immediately

“We can confirm that a police officer has been injured at Medborgarplatsen. One person is arrested," Anders Bryngelsson told The Local.

A preliminary investigation into attempted murder was launched, and the officer's injuries were "not life-threatening".

Just before lunchtime Stockholm Police said it was "calm at the scene" while witness testimonies were being heard.

The incident occurred near the Björns Trädgård subway exit, across the road from Medborgarplatsen.

Public broadcaster SVT reports that an officer told them the attacker is "a man known in the area".

It is not uncommon to see police patrols at Björns Trädgård, but there has been an increased police presence recently after a demonstration against deportations to Afghanistan was relocated there from another part of central Stockholm.

A police officer at the scene told The Local's co-founder James Savage that the protesters were not involved.

The police officer injured in the attack was taken to hospital for treatment on minor injuries and was able to leave later in the day.

medborgarplatsensödermalmstockholm

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Teen held over attack on police officer in Stockholm

Swedes vote on the Stockholm island they would get rid of

15 great English-language acts at Sweden's Fringe festivals

Swedish star Lykke Li sells her bohemian chic Stockholm apartment: in pictures

Are these the 10 most beautiful spots in Sweden?

Spontaneous dancing still forbidden in Swedish bars, despite promise of rule change

Stockholm house prices double in a decade

Don't fly to Arlanda without extra fuel, pilots warn after drone incidents
Advertisement

More news

Sweden's lost forest language now has international speakers

Swedish media paint unfairly negative image of young refugees, researcher agues

No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
Advertisement

Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?

Saab to partner India's Adani in major fighter jet deal: reports

In Pictures: This Swedish farmhouse has been standing since 1738

Sweden's Princess Sofia gives birth to baby boy
Advertisement
3,632 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedes in sauna row spark police action (only in Sweden?)
  2. Police officer out of hospital after knife attack in central Stockholm
  3. Sweden's Princess Sofia gives birth to baby boy
  4. US Defence Secretary Mattis warned Sweden not to sign anti-nuclear weapons treaty: report
  5. Smash-and-grab raid on iconic Stockholm store NK
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/09
What's All the Buzz About Sweden?
01/09
Fake News Swedish Style: Swedes in sauna row
01/09
Moving from Sweden to the UK
01/09
Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people
01/09
What band or group would you love to see?
31/08
"Hardly Neutral" Swedish Media Lie
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Experienced cleaner here w/company
30/08
Wanted Roof Worker ..
29/08
Wanted an English or Swedish speaking nanny
29/08
Room for rent
29/08
Hallunda 2 room appartment fro 3 girls.
29/08
Wanted parttime nanny in Orminge, Nacka
View all notices
Advertisement