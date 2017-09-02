Advertisement

Sweden celebrates International Beard Day

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 September 2017
13:05 CEST+02:00
beardinternational beard day

Share this article

Sweden celebrates International Beard Day
Last year's beard parade in Stockholm. Photo: Mattias Areskog/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 September 2017
13:05 CEST+02:00
The titles of Sweden’s Most Beautiful Beard and Barber of the Year will be awarded as Sweden celebrates International Beard Day on Saturday.

Thousands of beards and barbers will gather for a parade in Stockholm as hirsuteness is hailed on World Beard Day.

This year’s event will for the first time include a ‘Battle of the Barbers’, with four of the country’s leading barbers competing in a beard trimming contest.

The winner will be chosen by an international jury.

Prizes will also be awarded in the “Best Styled Beard” category, in which length, texture, colour, thickness and styling of facial hair will all be taken into account.

A big, long beard alone is not enough – style is also necessary to take the title of Sweden’s best beard.

“When it comes to beards, you can barely call it a trend anymore, beards are considered as normal as hair [on the head] for men,” barber Håkan Ström, who has worked in the beard business for 35 years, told TT.

One difference with beards of years gone by is the increased use of beard oils and beard wax, with the associated cost of keeping a beard in smart condition and making sure it is soft, sensitive and controllable.

Trends in beard styles have already changed from the explosive, large beards sported by hipsters just a handful of years ago, according to Ström.

“Long, large beards are generally still well-regarded. The bushy beards of ten years ago are not really seen now,” he told TT.

“One trend is that beards have begun to get a little smaller in volume again. More full-bodied, classic full beards, particularly for those that have reached middle age,” he added.

The barber added that longer, ‘spade-shaped’ hipster beards were still welcome at the event.

READ ALSO: Computer nerd wins Sweden's best beard

beardinternational beard day

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Computer nerd wins Sweden's best beard

Bearded Swedes flock to Norwegian border farm

UPS sued for demanding Muslim shave beard
Advertisement

More news

Sweden’s Säpo did not inform me of seriousness of IT leaks: Ann Linde

Swedish schoolchildren faked fight to get selfie with police

Sweden's lost forest language now has international speakers
Advertisement

Swedish media paint unfairly negative image of young refugees, researcher argues

No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'

Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?

Teen held over attack on police officer in Stockholm
Advertisement
3,566 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
  2. Police officer out of hospital after knife attack in central Stockholm
  3. Sweden's Princess Sofia gives birth to baby boy
  4. Sweden's lost forest language now has international speakers
  5. Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/09
Pipe overflow issue in Bostadsrätt
03/09
University Crisis in Sweden
03/09
third party car insurance
02/09
Hej! New in Eskilstuna
01/09
What's All the Buzz About Sweden?
01/09
Fake News Swedish Style: Swedes in sauna row
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Experienced cleaner here w/company
30/08
Wanted Roof Worker ..
29/08
Wanted an English or Swedish speaking nanny
29/08
Room for rent
29/08
Hallunda 2 room appartment fro 3 girls.
29/08
Wanted parttime nanny in Orminge, Nacka
View all notices
Advertisement