Advertisement

Swedish schoolchildren faked fight to get selfie with police

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 September 2017
14:34 CEST+02:00
policeprankselfie

Share this article

Swedish schoolchildren faked fight to get selfie with police
File photo: Fredrik Sandberg/ TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 September 2017
14:34 CEST+02:00
Police responding to reports of a fight at a school in Kalmar arrived to find it was a false alarm.

Two students from the Jenny Nyströmsskolan school called Sweden’s SOS Alarm emergency services board on Friday afternoon, during a challenge in which one of the tasks was to take a selfie with police, according to local media reports.

Police arrived at the scene to find that no fight had taken place.

“This is a lack of judgement. Hopefully a positive discussion will come from it,” Fredrik Bratt, press spokesperson at the Police Region Syd (South) coordination centre, told media Barometern.

“We do not think this is particularly appropriate, neither in terms of the use of our resources nor the act in itself,” Bratt said.

The responding officers spoke with the students about the inappropriate nature of their behaviour and contacted the school’s head teacher, according to the report.

Police will not press charges in relation to the incident.

READ ALSO: Swedish policeman halts traffic to ask a stranger for a dance: viral image

policeprankselfie

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Teen held over attack on police officer in Stockholm

Swedish policeman halts traffic to ask a stranger for a dance: viral image

'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral

So... are they no-go zones? What you need to know about Sweden's vulnerable areas

Swedes in sauna row spark police action (only in Sweden?)

Smash-and-grab raid on iconic Stockholm store NK

Police analysis facility destroyed in suspected Gothenburg arson attack

Murder suspect arrested after intense manhunt in central Sweden
Advertisement

More news

Sweden’s Säpo did not inform me of seriousness of IT leaks: Ann Linde

Sweden celebrates International Beard Day

Sweden's lost forest language now has international speakers
Advertisement

Swedish media paint unfairly negative image of young refugees, researcher argues

No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'

Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?

Saab to partner India's Adani in major fighter jet deal: reports
Advertisement
3,566 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. No, a man was not convicted in Sweden for 'eating bacon'
  2. Police officer out of hospital after knife attack in central Stockholm
  3. Sweden's Princess Sofia gives birth to baby boy
  4. Sweden's lost forest language now has international speakers
  5. Can you solve the mystery of this giant wooden penis found in Sweden?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/09
third party car insurance
02/09
Hej! New in Eskilstuna
01/09
What's All the Buzz About Sweden?
01/09
Fake News Swedish Style: Swedes in sauna row
01/09
Moving from Sweden to the UK
01/09
Children 'as young as nine' caught robbing people
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
Experienced cleaner here w/company
30/08
Wanted Roof Worker ..
29/08
Wanted an English or Swedish speaking nanny
29/08
Room for rent
29/08
Hallunda 2 room appartment fro 3 girls.
29/08
Wanted parttime nanny in Orminge, Nacka
View all notices
Advertisement