Advertisement

King reminds MPs they represent 'all of Sweden', including immigrants

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 September 2017
15:49 CEST+02:00
riksdagparliamentking carl gustafstefan löfven2018 electionpolitics

Share this article

King reminds MPs they represent 'all of Sweden', including immigrants
King Carl XVI Gustaf delivering his speech to the Riksdag. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 September 2017
15:49 CEST+02:00
King Carl XVI Gustaf reminded MPs that it is their duty to represent all of Sweden, including immigrants and young people, as he reopened the country's parliament on Tuesday.

"Our country has over 10 million residents with varying backgrounds and experiences, and different dreams for the future. Around a fifth are children and young people. Almost as many were born in another country and immigrated here. Together, all of these individuals form Sweden. It is them who you represent in the Riksdag's chamber. You are the foremost representatives of the people," the Swedish monarch said in his traditional speech at the opening of the new Riksdag session.

"We should meet each other with respect. That word is a good starting point for public conversation. Including when we have different opinions," he noted before declaring the 2017-18 parliamentary year open.

READ ALSO: Sweden's King stands up for EU in Riksdag speech


Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson was one of the MPs who wore traditional dress to the ceremony. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven then read a statement presenting the government’s intended policies for the year, including a 750 million kronor ($94 million) boost for law enforcement agencies in an effort to combat crime.

Löfven also addressed racism in Sweden and neo-Nazi group the Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM), who will stage a march near a synagogue in Gothenburg on the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur at the end of September.

"We have an obligation to remember, because if we don't remember history's wrongs, violence and hatred can prevail again," he warned, referring to NRM demonstrations in Sweden during 2017.

READ ALSO: Swedish Jews to appeal neo-Nazi march near synagogue

"Soon they will congregate in Gothenburg. It's frightening. The government will now pull together work against racism and hate crimes in a national plan of action. There are groups in our country who are more scared than ever. Security for minority groups and religious spaces will be heightened. Work for the rights of trans people strengthened. Protection against hate and hate crimes increased," the PM added.


PM Stefan Löfven giving his speech. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

The opening of parliament marks the start of the final year of the current Social Democrat-Green government’s mandate period following the last general election in 2014. Sweden will hold fresh elections in September 2018.

riksdagparliamentking carl gustafstefan löfven2018 electionpolitics

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

What you need to know about Sweden's party leaders ahead of the 2018 election

Where did it all go wrong for ousted party leader Anna Kinberg Batra?

Moderate opposition leader Anna Kinberg Batra resigns

This is who the Swedes want as Prime Minister in 2018

Who will defend the defenders of free speech? How Sweden is tackling threats against politicians and journalists

'Swedish police should prioritize crimes against freedom of speech'

Social Democrats unharmed by IT scandal, polls suggest

Opinion: Why care about the Swedish government crisis?
Advertisement

More news

Swedish tourist held in Barcelona over alleged sex assaults

YouTube star PewDiePie apologizes over racial slur

24 hours on Stockholm's streets with refugee protesters
Advertisement

Malmö is the location for 'New York, I Love You' follow-up

One in ten road users in Sweden don't stop at red lights: survey

French and US troops head to Gothenburg as Sweden's biggest military drill in 20 years kicks off

Record summer of call-outs for Swedish mountain rescue teams
Advertisement
3,652 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Viking warrior found in Sweden was a woman, researchers confirm
  2. Abba plot virtual reality 'reunion' tour
  3. In pictures: This Swedish palace is for sale, moat and all
  4. Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie in hot water over N-word slur
  5. Record low unemployment... at least among native Swedes
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/09
Nordea Is Moving To Finland
13/09
Weather - what is it 'really' like?
12/09
Pepper Spray needed!
12/09
School for My Kid
12/09
How to submit and found an association myself?
12/09
Looking to meet serious friends in Gothenburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/09
piano lessons
11/09
We Offer Cat-Sitting / Pet-Sitting Service In Stockholm
11/09
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
11/09
Family moving to Uppsala!
11/09
Private Italian Lessons
07/09
Cat sitting services from experienced, friendly cat lover
View all notices
Advertisement