Trains and ferries cancelled as Sweden braces for a storm

A man battling the wind as the weather started to worsen in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Ferries and trains have been cancelled in southern Sweden as the region prepares to be battered by a storm.

In southernmost county Skåne, national weather agency SMHI has put a class one weather warning for severe weather in place. Winds could reach up to 90km/h on Wednesday evening.

There is also a class one warning for high water levels in the northern part of the county as well as neighbouring Kronoberg and Halland due to heavy rain, which is expected to peak on Thursday before improving on Friday.

Ferry firm Stena Line has cancelled all of its planned departures from Karlskrona and Gdynia in Poland until Thursday, as well as ferries from Trelleborg to Rostock and Sassnitz in Germany. Polferries has also cancelled ferries between Ystad and Swinoujscie.



By Wednesday afternoon winds had started to pick up in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The Swedish Transport Administration said meanwhile that there will be closures on lines where there is a risk of trees falling, with routes between Helsingborg and Teckomatorp, Malmö and Simrishamn, Kristianstad and Karlskrona, and Ystad and Copenhagen already closed.

Other routes could be closed at short notice depending on how the weather develops and delays are expected, it warned.