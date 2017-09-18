Advertisement

In pictures: Storm floods basements and shops in Malmö

TT/The Local
18 September 2017
07:49 CEST+02:00
In pictures: Storm floods basements and shops in Malmö
Flooding in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Heavy rain over Skåne in southern Sweden caused basements, garages and shops to flood while hail also proved a nuisance.

The emergency services were called out to over 20 cases of flooding in central Malmö alone following downpour on Sunday afternoon, which included both rain and hailstorms.


Piles of hail on the street. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

"The biggest damage was to the Hansacompagniet Malmö shopping gallery, where water broke into both the basement and bottom floor," Mattias Sköld from the southern branch of Sweden’s emergency services explained.

The water levels would only begin to sink once the rain stopped and pumping does not necessarily help due to flooded drainage systems, the emergency services explained. Residents were also warned to avoid driving if possible during the worst of the flooding.


A cyclist braving the water. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT


Improvised rain gear. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Across the bridge in Copenhagen, a half-marathon was called off due to the weather, and several people were even taken to hospital with injuries following a lightning storm.

Bad weather earlier in the weekend meanwhile caused more than 70 calls to emergency services in Gothenburg due to floods, as well as from people stuck in their vehicles following rising water.

READ ALSO: Soaked western Sweden told to brace for more rain

