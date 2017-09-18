Advertisement

Alexander Skarsgård thanks his mum in Emmy speech (and kisses Nicole Kidman)

18 September 2017
10:31 CEST+02:00
Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman at the Emmy Awards. Photo: Alex Berliner/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård kissed Nicole Kidman and thanked his mother after winning his first Emmy for his role in HBO's drama series 'Big Little Lies'.

Skarsgård took home the category Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his emotional portrayal of spouse abuser Perry Wright, starring opposite Nicole Kidman, whose performance on the mini series was also awarded with an Emmy as outstanding female lead.

Created by David E Kelley based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, the dark comedy-drama has an impressive cast including well-known names such as Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern.

Without spoiling too much, Skarsgård's character does get his comeuppance and when he won his Emmy he slapped a kiss on Kidman's lips and got on stage to thank his co-stars, as well as the creators of the show.

"The ladies of the show… thank you for making this boy feel like one of the girls," he said.

"Speaking of incredible women, I want to thank my mother who flew out all the way from Stockholm, Sweden, to be here tonight. That means a lot to me," he continued.

"Oh, and thanks for giving birth to me, that was pretty cool."


Alexander Skarsgård with Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and his Emmy. Photo: Christy Radecic/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Skarsgård, 41, has risen to Hollywood fame in the past few years, with roles including as vampire Eric Northman on HBO series True Blood and as Tarzan himself in the most recent Tarzan movie.

He is the eldest son of Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård and My Skarsgård, a doctor and therapist specializing in alcohol addiction. The couple had six children together before they divorced in 2007.

Alexander and his dad are not the only Skarsgårds who have hit the big screen. His younger brother Bill, 27, can currently be seen as Pennywise the clown in 'It', his brother Gustaf, 36, is best known outside Sweden for his role as Floki in the series Vikings, and 21-year-old Valter has starred in a string of Swedish films.

According to their father, however, the decision of four of his eight children in total to go into acting was never an idea that came from him, but a choice they made themselves.

"From the age of 16, it's not your business what they decide to do in life, you have to let them make those decisions themselves," the 66-year-old actor told the Aftonbladet tabloid earlier this month.

"I'm really proud over the fact that they're all really nice, smart and good people. And of course I'm very happy that they've also become really great actors, because it would have been horrible for them otherwise. But I'm mostly proud over how all eight of them are when they're together and how they act toward each other."

