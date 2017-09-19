Advertisement

Police admit they failed to act on tip-off about neo-Nazi march in Gothenburg

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 September 2017
08:44 CEST+02:00
nmrneo-nazispolice

Share this article

Police admit they failed to act on tip-off about neo-Nazi march in Gothenburg
NMR members marching through Gothenburg. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 September 2017
08:44 CEST+02:00
Swedish police have confirmed they received an anonymous tip-off warning that a neo-Nazi group was planning to march through Gothenburg two days before it took place, but failed to act on the information.

Newspaper ETC reported on Monday that the anonymous tip-off was not passed on to the police operations department after it was received through e-mail on Friday – two days before the much-criticized Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) demonstration took place in central Gothenburg without an official permit.

The head of the police contact centre in western Sweden Daniel Norlander confirmed that report, telling newspaper GT "we have failed in our routines".

Gothenburg police chief Erik Nord insisted it was still correct not to intervene in the march, but did note that if more time for forward planning was allowed then a greater number of staff could have been called in.

“If we had known that it was going to happen there would have been considerably more personnel at the scene. Then we would probably have been able to direct how we would act a little bit,” he told GT.

READ ALSO: Police defend decision to let neo-Nazis march through Gothenburg

Police and a helicopter were dispatched to observe the march after witnesses called them upon seeing it in central Gothenburg on Sunday. It walked from the Liseberg amusement park, through Avenyn to Gustaf Adolf’s square carrying banners with Nazi symbols and shouting extremist messages, including slogans referring to Swedish police chiefs as "traitors of the people".

Police chief Nord as well as some of his colleagues and experts have defended it being allowed to take place however, arguing Sweden's freedom of speech laws protect protests without permits.

On the NMR’s podcast the group's leader said Sunday's march was a test of the police capacity to intervene. They also mocked the police for not knowing about the demonstration in advance.

NMR has announced plans to stage a march near a synagogue in Gothenburg on the holy Jewish holiday Yom Kippur later in September. Sweden’s main organization for Jews is appealing the police decision to allow the demonstration to take place.

The NMR, set up in 1997, promotes an openly racist and anti-Semite doctrine, and its growing popularity in Sweden has caused concern in neighbouring Norway.

nmrneo-nazispolice

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Gothenburg police bust Tinder scam where dates were lured to muggings by teen posing as woman

Man shot by police in Malmö after attacking officers

Police defend decision to let neo-Nazis march through Gothenburg

E6 motorway closed after suspicious object found

Swedish politician: 'I was raped at knifepoint'

Suspected child sex offender caught thanks to alert train attendant

Swedish tourist held in Barcelona over alleged sex assaults

Sweden sees summer spike in shootings
Advertisement

More news

Healthcare, policing and climate among six key points in Sweden's 2018 budget

Gothenburg and Malmö voted among world's friendliest cities

Sweden's unusually wet September is good news for water shortage recovery
Advertisement

Did a Swedish council buy apartments for a man and his three wives?

What lessons can Sweden learn from its Yugoslavian refugees?

Swedish PM Stefan Löfven to meet Donald Trump for the first time

How I fled from a Taliban training centre to Sweden
Advertisement
3,670 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Alexander Skarsgård thanks his mum in Emmy speech (and kisses Nicole Kidman)
  2. What lessons can Sweden learn from its Yugoslavian refugees?
  3. Two dead in Swedish train accident
  4. Nazis march through central Gothenburg
  5. Did a Swedish council buy apartments for a man and his three wives?
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/09
Arrived just one month ago in sweden
20/09
Finding an apartment
20/09
The Local - Full on Refugee apologist rag
20/09
Use of electricity
20/09
I want to work whatever it takes!
20/09
Moving to Sweden.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/09
Native English Experienced Language Tutor
20/09
Affordable and green cloth diapers for sale!
20/09
Flytttransport
18/09
American Engineer to practice your English with
18/09
Pet sitter in-home
18/09
Studio furnished apartment
View all notices
Advertisement