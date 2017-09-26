Train collides with tank south of Stockholm

The collision happened near Trosa, south of Swedish capital Stockholm. Photo: TT

A train has collided with a tank and derailed near Trosa, south of Stockholm.

The collision occurred on the regional line between Västerljung and Vagnhärad, and the train is still upright according to local newspaper Södermanlands Nyheter. The crash took place at an old crossing that is no longer in use according to a local resident the paper spoke to.

"Three people in the military vehicle are injured. There is also information that one person on the train has suffered minor injuries," Södermanland Police said.

The Aurora 17 military drill is currently taking place in the area, and local traffic was expected to be impacted as a result. Sweden's Armed Forces confirmed that the collision was with one of their Pansarterrängbil 360 tanks, and that the three injured military personnell are from the P7 Southern Skåne regiment.



File photo of a Pansarterrängbil 360 tank. Photo: Stefan Jerrevång/TT

Sweden's Transport Administration (Trafikverket) said it had stopped train traffic on the line due to "an accident" and that there is currently no estimated time for when it would resume.