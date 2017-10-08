Advertisement

Sweden’s US-style airport security plans criticised

Sweden’s US-style airport security plans criticised
Stockholm Arlanda Airport. File photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT
Several authorities have criticised plans to introduce a new law that would provide for US security checks on United States-bound passengers at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport.

The measures have been censured for being too expensive and lacking a sound legal footing, writes Svenska Dagbladet.

Several shortcomings exist in the government’s plans to implement the proposal, which would see armed US personnel carry out security checks at Arlanda, Swedish police said according to the newspaper.

Police legal advisors said American security at the Stockholm airport would require “some of the most far-reaching restrictions that can be made to a state's sovereignty”.

Sweden’s legal ombudsman, Data Protection Authority and Customs Service (Tullverket) all criticised the proposal, though the Public Prosecutor (Åklagarmyndigheten) and Civil Aviation Administration (Luftfartsverket) did not raise any objections, according to the report.

A bill is expected to be presented by the government in the spring.

