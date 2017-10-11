Advertisement

Trains delayed after IT glitch hits rail services

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
11 October 2017
08:02 CEST+02:00
traindelaysrailway

Share this article

Trains delayed after IT glitch hits rail services
File photo of Stockholm central station. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
11 October 2017
08:02 CEST+02:00
Train passengers suffered delays on Wednesday morning after an IT glitch affected railway traffic across large parts of Sweden.

Trafikverket said the IT issue affected the running order system that monitors trains in order to show where they are on the map and lets the train drivers know when to go and when to stop.

"We're driving manually now. It then takes longer to manage the traffic and that causes delays," Trafikverket press officer Bengt Olsson told Swedish news agency TT.

The IT system was back up and running by 7.30am, but knock-on delays were to be expected.

It is not yet known what caused the problem, which also affected Trafikverket's ability to send e-mails to update customers on the delays.

Its website was also down in the morning, and still appeared to be down when The Local tried to access it at 8am on Wednesday.

Travellers are urged to contact their train company for information about delays.

traindelaysrailway

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Freight train derails and catches fire in central Sweden

Train collides with tank south of Stockholm

Two dead in Swedish train accident

Fire halts rush-hour trains between Stockholm and Uppsala

Swede with gun-shaped lighter stops Copenhagen train traffic

12 injured in bridge collapse in Sweden

Stockholm's new Citybanan commuter line is here

More rush-hour trains and shorter journey times promised for Öresund Bridge commuters
Advertisement

More news

Afghan deportation flight takes off despite protest

Denmark submarine captain refuses to answer police questions

Gold coin sheds new light on 5th-century Swedish island massacre
Advertisement

Swedish candymakers Cloetta wrapped up in insider trading probe

How Sweden's ancient language Elfdalian is being saved by Minecraft

Dane injured in Sweden after asking to be shot with an air rifle

How Brexit made me quit my job, pack up my life and move to Sweden
Advertisement
3,646 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. What you need to know about Sweden's party leaders ahead of the 2018 election
  3. How Brexit made me quit my job, pack up my life and move to Sweden
  4. Council of Europe criticizes Swedish asylum laws
  5. Afghan deportation flight takes off despite protest
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/10
Reunion - old friend - best place to advertise
12/10
Where does all the tax money go?
12/10
All That Glitters Is Not Gold:
11/10
Mortgage without having a permanent job contract
11/10
Moving from London to Stockholm
11/10
coordination number expired
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
06/10
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement