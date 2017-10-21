Two carjacking incidents in different areas of Stockholm

File photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Two carjacking incidents took place within a short space of time in different areas of Stockholm on Saturday morning.

A black BMW was carjacked by two people in the Ulriksdal area in Solna, north of Stockholm, on Saturday morning.

The woman who was driving the car was not injured during the crime, which took place just after 9am, reports news agency TT.

Police are now searching for the stolen vehicle, which is said to be damaged at the back, according to the report.

Prior to the theft of the BMW, two people attempted to steal a car in Stockholm’s Västertorp district.

That incident happened at around 8:30am.

During the attempted theft, the two suspects approached a parked car and and asked for directions before trying to pull the driver out.

The motorist was able to drive away from the scene.

Police do not suspect any connection between the two incidents.

“They are quite close to each other in time and the two sites are far apart, so we do not think it is the same people,” Stockholm Police press spokesperson Anna Westberg told TT.

