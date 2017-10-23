Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Employers can't ban staff from speaking their native language at work, ombudsman says

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
23 October 2017
14:34 CEST+02:00
workdiscriminationlanguage

Share this article

Employers can't ban staff from speaking their native language at work, ombudsman says
File photo of an office. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/SCANPIX/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
23 October 2017
14:34 CEST+02:00
Employers should not stop workers from speaking their native languages at work, the Swedish Discrimination Ombudsman (DO) has said.

A Stockholm-based employee of Folktandvården, the Swedish dental service, reported her boss to the ombudsman after she was forbidden to speak any language other than Swedish at work.

The woman said she had been told off for talking to a colleague in their shared native language while the pair were taking their lunch break.

They had been alone in the room until their boss entered, and allegedly told them: "The official language in Sweden is Swedish, and that's the language you should speak at work, even during breaks," according to a report in SVT.

According to the employees, the boss also accused them of "upsetting the atmosphere" at their workplace.

She referred to Folktandvården's language policy, which states that staff should only speak Swedish during working hours, including while on breaks.

The ombudsman said that the intention behind having a common language in the workplace was good, but that completely forbidding employees to speak in any language other than Swedish was not legitimate.

workdiscriminationlanguage

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Swedish Academy to launch new language lessons for immigrants

The Local's Swedish word of the week – part 4

How to talk about the weather in Swedish

The Local's Swedish word of the week – part 3

How Sweden's ancient language Elfdalian is being saved by Minecraft

The Local's Swedish word of the week – part 2

The Local's Swedish word of the week – part 1

The Swedish Teacher: When do you use 'hit' and 'dit'?
Advertisement

More news

Winter is coming: cold snap headed for Sweden

The Swedish army spent more than 12 million kronor on dogs

Sweden's first begging ban overturned by county board
Advertisement

Meet the German planning to open Sweden's first cat café

Three Swedish footballers sent me pics of their genitals, claims ex-player

Stockholm academic given death sentence in Iran: reports

Russian man banned from Sweden attempts return in search of cat
Advertisement
3,794 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Russian man banned from Sweden attempts return in search of cat
  2. Stockholm academic given death sentence in Iran: reports
  3. Swedish police arrest man for fire bomb attack against bar
  4. Two carjacking incidents in different areas of Stockholm
  5. Swedish broadcaster reports senior staff member over sexual harassment accusations
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/10
Swedes and their lack of basic manners
23/10
Swedish classes in Gothenberg
23/10
cleaning job seeking
23/10
Buying an apartment in Sweden - blog post
23/10
Living in Sätra
23/10
Immigration question: Cohabitant partners
View all discussions

Noticeboard

23/10
Pet sitter
20/10
Room or Flat Wanted
19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
View all notices
Advertisement