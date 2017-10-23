Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Winter is coming: cold snap headed for Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
23 October 2017
07:54 CEST+02:00
weathersnowwinter

Share this article

Winter is coming: cold snap headed for Sweden
Kiruna in northern Sweden last week. Photo: Peter Sandström/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
23 October 2017
07:54 CEST+02:00
Sweden has had an unusually warm autumn, but meteorologists warn that winter is coming.

For drivers who live in Norrland or the central Svealand region, it is time to change to winter tyres. Cold and frosty mornings, and slippery roads, are to be expected.

"You could see it as a first sign of warning in the morning if you have to scrape the windshield. That's a clear sign that it has been a little bit colder during the night," said Alexandra Ohlsson, meteorologist at Sweden's national weather agency SMHI, on Monday morning.

Swedish law requires that cars should have winter tyres between December 1st and March 31st if there is snow, ice or frost on the road. Many people fit winter tyres long before this deadline.

A good rule of thumb is to fit your winter tyres when temperatures fall below 5C. There are two types – studded and stud-free tyres, which have a thread depth of at least three millimetres.

READ ALSO: The lowdown on winter tyres in Sweden

Sweden is currently experiencing three different seasons, so depending on where you are in the country, it could be summer, autumn or winter.

In meteorological terms, Swedish autumn is defined as beginning when the average temperature for each 24-hour period remains between 10C and 0C for five days and nights.

But if the average for that period is over 10C, it is still considered as summer – even though it might feel quite cold – while an average of below 0C means winter has arrived.

READ ALSO: How to talk about the weather in Swedish

This means that some parts of southern Sweden never experience a meteorological winter, whereas northern Sweden has already seen the first snowfall.

weathersnowwinter

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

How to talk about the weather in Swedish

Here's why it was eerily dark across Stockholm

Sweden's Indian summer is coming to an end

'One year in Sweden made me realize we can weather anything'

Sweden experiences three seasons in one day

Seven reasons to stop worrying and learn to love autumn in Sweden

Summer heat to return to Sweden sooner than you think

Sweden's unusually wet September is good news for water shortage recovery
Advertisement

More news

The Swedish army spent more than 12 million kronor on dogs

Employers can't ban staff from speaking their native language at work, ombudsman says

Sweden's first begging ban overturned by county board
Advertisement

Swedish Academy to launch new language lessons for immigrants

Meet the German planning to open Sweden's first cat café

Three Swedish footballers sent me pics of their genitals, claims ex-player

Stockholm academic given death sentence in Iran: reports
Advertisement
3,794 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Russian man banned from Sweden attempts return in search of cat
  2. Stockholm academic given death sentence in Iran: reports
  3. Swedish police arrest man for fire bomb attack against bar
  4. Two carjacking incidents in different areas of Stockholm
  5. Winter is coming: cold snap headed for Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/10
Swedes and their lack of basic manners
23/10
Swedish classes in Gothenberg
23/10
cleaning job seeking
23/10
Buying an apartment in Sweden - blog post
23/10
Living in Sätra
23/10
Immigration question: Cohabitant partners
View all discussions

Noticeboard

23/10
Pet sitter
20/10
Room or Flat Wanted
19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
View all notices
Advertisement