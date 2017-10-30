Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Police investigate 'sabotage' at Swedish airport

30 October 2017
07:51 CET+01:00
File photo of a Nextjet plane not related to the story. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
30 October 2017
07:51 CET+01:00
Police are investigating a suspected attempt to sabotage an aircraft at an airport in Gällivare in the north of the country.

The alarm was raised over a break-in at the airport at 5.30am on Monday. When they arrived officers discovered that a plane owned by firm Nextjet had been tampered with.

"The person gained access to the airport area and sabotaged the aircraft, which has been taken out of service. I don’t know exactly what was done to the plane,” Johan Aittamaa from the Swedish police north region told tabloid Aftonbladet.

Police technicians will investigate the plane on Monday morning in an effort to find out more about what happened.

Nextjet’s morning flight from Gällivare to Karamfors has been cancelled as a result of the incident.

Gällivare airport's head of security said only one plane was tampered with, and that the airport was closed while police carried out their work.

"We've closed the airspace for traffic until we have more information about what happened," Kaisa Pääkkölä explained.

