Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden's housing obligation to asylum seekers means other vulnerable groups go without: report

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
30 October 2017
08:44 CET+01:00
housing crisisasylum seekers

Share this article

Sweden's housing obligation to asylum seekers means other vulnerable groups go without: report
Sweden is battling a housing shortage. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
30 October 2017
08:44 CET+01:00
A new report by Sweden's county administrative boards warns that vulnerable groups are struggling to find housing because homes are being allocated to asylum seekers. But the country's housing minister insists that the real problem is municipalities not building enough.

In the report, which broadcaster SVT had access to, around 60 percent of Swedish municipalities said they had experienced a 'displacement effect' – where other vulnerable groups had a difficult time finding a home because of the right to housing for asylum seekers.

"As a consequence, others who need housing go without. We are not obliged to supply housing for them," Thed Carlsson, head of social services in Hässleholm municipality, told SVT.

According to him the groups impacted are students, young people, and also people who have had to stay longer at treatment homes and institutions because there is no housing available.

The situation may get worse, as Sweden's municipalities and county councils estimate housing will need to be provided for around 100,000 people with residence permits over the next year.

Housing minister Peter Eriksson insists however that municipalities are attempting to shift the blame away from themselves.

"It's an incorrect description. Municipalities have a housing security responsibility to ensure that everyone has a home. Most are attended to in the right way," he told news agency TT.

According to him there is a problem with some municipalities and public housing companies not building to a degree that would provide an excess of housing for the coming years:

"The housing shortage cannot be solved with a quick fix. It will take time to resolve the shortage that has been building up for 20 years".

READ ALSO: The story of Sweden's housing crisis

housing crisisasylum seekers

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

24 hours on Stockholm's streets with refugee protesters

Swedish media paint unfairly negative image of young refugees, researcher argues

International students struggle to find housing at Swedish university

The story of Sweden's housing crisis

Protest against deportations to Afghanistan attacked in Stockholm

How herding endangered goats helps young Afghan asylum seekers in Sweden

Opinion: Swedish bureaucracy is slowing down integration

Video: How a Wild West theme park became a home for refugees in Sweden
Advertisement

More news

Sweden promises better protection for police after string of attacks

How this tiny team from Sweden gave 1.5 million Kurds something to celebrate

Far-right conference with white nationalist Richard Spencer cancelled in Stockholm
Advertisement

Commuters between Sweden and Denmark swap cars for trains

Swedish foreign minister Wallström holds first meeting with US ambassador to UN Haley

Police search for killer after man is shot dead in Stockholm

Battling nostalgia during Halloween and the holidays in Sweden
Advertisement
3,456 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall
  2. Sweden's housing obligation to asylum seekers means other vulnerable groups go without: report
  3. Police investigate 'sabotage' at Swedish airport
  4. Rare blue aurora over Swedish Lapland puzzles scientists
  5. Sweden's 65,000 nuclear bunkers aren't enough: Civil Contingencies Agency
Advertisement

Discussion forum

31/10
Swedes and their lack of basic manners
31/10
Zero-Accountability in Sweden: Family Of Man
31/10
Leasing car - monthly car rental
31/10
Child in school, the only non-swedish, not include
31/10
Selling art in Sweden/Stockholm
31/10
Shoplifting at the hardware store
View all discussions

Noticeboard

31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
27/10
Flytttransport
26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
View all notices
Advertisement