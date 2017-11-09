Swedish radio host accused of sexually harassing her colleagues

Sveriges Radio. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

A well-known Swedish radio host has been accused of sexually harassing co-workers.

The female radio host will no longer host her programme after Sweden's public radio Sveriges Radio investigated the allegations, reports national broadcaster SVT.

However, it is not clear whether or not she will remain an employee of Sveriges Radio, whose CEO Cilla Benkö said she would not comment on measures taken against individual members of staff.

"We neither confirm nor deny," she wrote in a message sent to Sveriges Radio staff.

SVT reports that the woman has been accused of having abused her power, making sexual advances towards co-workers and sending text messages with sexual content.

"She can come up to you and ask you to 'make out a little' with her or give you slimy kisses on the neck and want you to hug her. One second she has an outburst and says you're good for nothing, the next second she says you are indispensable. And these sexual advances are part of this incredibly unpleasant behaviour," said an unnamed source.

The radio host has not been named in Swedish media and has not spoken about the allegations. Sveriges Radio has decided after the internal investigation not to report her to the police.

The #MeToo campaign was started in response to the allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of raping, harassing, and assaulting multiple women over a period of several years, including a number of well-known actresses.

It has led to multiple investigations into high-profile figures accused of harassment, including in Sweden, where Martin Timell, one of the country's best-known TV presenters, the high-profile journalist Fredrik Virtanen at the Aftonbladet newspaper, and television presenter Lasse Kronér at public broadcaster SVT are among those accused of various offences by former co-workers.

Thousands of Swedish women, including well-known figures from the worlds of acting, comedy, journalism, and tech, have shared their stories under the #MeToo hashtagt. Several of Sweden's politicians also said they had been harassed in connection with their work, and Foreign Minister Margot Wallström said last month: "This type of call is not enough, it also has to lead to action."

On Thursday, 456 Swedish stage actresses – including some of the country's most famous stars – published a petition detailing sexual abuse in the theatre industry.