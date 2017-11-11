Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swedish police break up neo-Nazi demonstration

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
11 November 2017
17:04 CET+01:00
gothenburgnmrmarchnazis

Share this article

Swedish police break up neo-Nazi demonstration
File photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
11 November 2017
17:04 CET+01:00
Members of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motståndsrörelsen, NMR) gathered in Gothenburg on Saturday afternoon.

A large number of NMR supporters gathered at the southern parking area of the Liseberg amusement park and began marching towards the centre of the city, Gothenburg Police duty officer Göran Carlbom told TT.

The group, numbering around 65 individuals according to police, had not applied for permission to demonstrate.

After trying to avoid police, the group was eventually prevented from continuing its march.

A total of 16 people were initially detained.

“None of them are currently suspected of any offences, with the exception of disturbing the peace, for which a report has been filed,” Carlbom said.

In September this year, a large NMR march in Gothenburg – which had been allowed to go ahead by authorities – required heavy police presence and ended in a number of arrests.

After that march, a spokesperson for the group suggested future marches would be carried out with out permission.

READ ALSO: Gothenburg neo-Nazi demonstration ends after hours of unrest

gothenburgnmrmarchnazis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Nazi website reported by Swedish police after 'threats'

Sweden's big cities predicted to have coldest winter in five years

Gothenburg woman cheats death after brother puts gun to her head but it fails to fire

Neo-Nazi group could be banned from Sweden's annual politics festival

Suspicious object at Gothenburg airport was food, not explosives

Watch: Elderly Swedish shopper totally undeterred by neo-Nazis

Gothenburg neo-Nazi demonstration ends after hours of unrest

Swedish police make arrests prior to Gothenburg Nazi demonstration
Advertisement

More news

Extra police called to Gothenburg to manage neo-Nazi demonstration

Revealed: The best place in Sweden for businesses

Swedish court stops neo-Nazis from marching near synagogue on Jewish holiday
Advertisement

Swedish PM Löfven hits out at Gothenburg neo-Nazi march

Gothenburg and Malmö voted among world's friendliest cities

Gothenburg police bust Tinder scam where dates were lured to muggings by teen posing as woman

Police admit they failed to act on tip-off about neo-Nazi march in Gothenburg
Advertisement
3,440 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish radio station hijacked to play Isis recruitment song
  2. Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head
  3. How Sweden's getting ready for the election-year information war
  4. Sweden’s Migration Agency to reduce staff numbers
  5. 'With fake news, the people are the first line of defence'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/11
Winter Jackets for Dalarna
12/11
90K a month in Stockholm
12/11
1857 Mass Murder of 55 Swedish Ship Passengers
12/11
Is long-distance dating a thing for Swedes?
12/11
How to get website to delete my private account
12/11
Best alcohol to bring to Sweden from EU and non-EU
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/11
Wanna improve your proficiency in Spanish?
07/11
Extra Jobb wanted
06/11
Student in Stockholm looking for part time job.
06/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English
31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
View all notices
Advertisement