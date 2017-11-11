Swedish police break up neo-Nazi demonstration

File photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT

Members of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motståndsrörelsen, NMR) gathered in Gothenburg on Saturday afternoon.

A large number of NMR supporters gathered at the southern parking area of the Liseberg amusement park and began marching towards the centre of the city, Gothenburg Police duty officer Göran Carlbom told TT.

The group, numbering around 65 individuals according to police, had not applied for permission to demonstrate.

After trying to avoid police, the group was eventually prevented from continuing its march.

A total of 16 people were initially detained.

“None of them are currently suspected of any offences, with the exception of disturbing the peace, for which a report has been filed,” Carlbom said.

In September this year, a large NMR march in Gothenburg – which had been allowed to go ahead by authorities – required heavy police presence and ended in a number of arrests.

After that march, a spokesperson for the group suggested future marches would be carried out with out permission.

