Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden's most expensive house sells for 125 million kronor

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 November 2017
11:51 CET+01:00
propertykatarina martinsonstockholmhomes

Share this article

Sweden's most expensive house sells for 125 million kronor
The house is located in the luxurious Karlaplan district. Photo: Bertil Ericson/SCANPIX
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 November 2017
11:51 CET+01:00
The most expensive house in Sweden has just been sold for 125 million kronor, equivalent to about $15 million.

The three-storey townhouse is located in the upmarket Östermalm district of the Swedish capital, according to Expressen which first reported the sale.

It was snapped up by 36-year-old Katarina Martinson, a board member for several companies including financial consultancies and property firms, as well as being a close friend of Sweden's Princess Madeleine, and daughter of Swedish entrepreneur Fredrik Lundberg.

In 2016, Lundberg was listed as the 13th richest Swede, with 34 billion kronor to his name, and both Martinson and her sister Louise Lindh are actively involved in his business empire.

READ ALSO: Here's what you can get from Sweden's property market for one million

Martinson is the sole owner of the house, which she bought last week from magazine publisher Aller Media. The company is making a hefty profit on the building, which it reportedly paid only 3.75 million kronor for in 1996.

But because it has been used as an office location for 21 years, the pricey property will require renovation before Martinson can move in.

Martinson's purchase beat the previous record of 120 million kronor, set by BP and Volvo chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg earlier this year. The two millionaires will be neighbours when Martinson moves in, as both properties are located close to the Karlaplan square in the north of the capital.

READ ALSO: Swedish house prices have soared by 39 percent in five years

propertykatarina martinsonstockholmhomes
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Stockholm's Citybanan commuter line resumes service

Stockholm's Citybanan commuter line shut down 'until further notice'

Iconic 19th century building gutted in Stockholm fire

Large fire breaks out in central Stockholm

Sweden's big cities predicted to have coldest winter in five years

Stockholm eyes higher and expanded congestion charge

Three arrested for weapons possession in central Stockholm hotel

Police search for killer after man is shot dead in Stockholm
Advertisement

More news

Five things to look out for at Friday's EU summit in Sweden

EU leaders head to Sweden to seek fairer post-Brexit economy

More than 4,000 women working in Swedish law speak out about harassment in the industry
Advertisement

Sweden's democracy is strong, new report says

Sweden's famous white elk is spared death

Join Us! Become a Member of The Local

In depth: Why is Sweden deporting its foreign professionals?
Advertisement
3,472 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head
  2. In depth: Why is Sweden deporting its foreign professionals?
  3. How Sweden's getting ready for the election-year information war
  4. Sweden's famous white elk could be shot after viral fame
  5. Unemployment in Sweden reaches record low
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/11
Is long-distance dating a thing for Swedes?
15/11
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
15/11
Union and A-Kassa
15/11
The Swedish Pension Trap for foreigners and expats
15/11
Swedish Households at Risk of Increase in Rates:
15/11
Working visa from a restaurant?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/11
Native English speaking nanny (part time)
14/11
Professional translator seeks opportunities
13/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English and Italian
13/11
English Grammar & Spelling Service
13/11
Two tickets Queen concert
09/11
Wanna improve your proficiency in Spanish?
View all notices
Advertisement